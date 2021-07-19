Arsenal announce long-awaited Sambi Lokonga as second summer signing

Arsenal have finally announced the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht as the club’s second signing of the summer.

The Belgian midfielder has finally completed his move to North London where he will vie with the likes of Mo Elneny, Thomas Partey and Joe Willock for a role for the upcoming campaign, with him being given the number 23 shirt.

Lokonga was the first name to be strongly linked with the switch to the Emirates, but Nuno Tavares was the first name to be confirmed as joining the club, and the Portuguese made his debut on Saturday in our draw with Rangers, scoring an impressive goal to kickstart his time with Arsenal.

The 21 year-old will be hoping he can have an immediate impact for his new team when he joins up with the playing squad, with hopes that his signing has come in time for him to play a role in the Florida Cup, with us set to take on Inter Milan in 7 days time.

Ben White is expected to be the next name who we are expecting to be confirmed as the latest Arsenal player, with the DailyMail claiming his medical is scheduled in for next Monday, which will likely mean that he will miss our trip to the US.

