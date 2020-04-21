Arsenal announce paycut agreement with all the Arsenal “first team players”

So, we have had new unsubstantiated claims that Mesut Ozil, plus two other un-named players, have refused to take a paycut on the Arsenal salary. But strangely enough, the Gunners have released an official statement saying that an agreement has been reached “with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff.”

There is no mention of anyone NOT being included in the voluntary agreement, so why is Mesut Ozil being made out to be the villain yet again?

You can read the statement in full, as published on the Official Arsenal website…

We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time.

The move follows positive and constructive discussions. In these conversations there has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.

Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5 per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days. If we meet specific targets in the seasons ahead, primarily linked to success on the pitch, the club will repay agreed amounts. We will be able to make those repayments as hitting these targets, which the players can directly influence, will mean our financial position will be stronger.

The agreement is based on the assumption we will finish the season 2019/20 and receive the full broadcasting revenues. The resulting savings will help cover some of the financial risks we have this season in relation to our matchday and commercial income.

We are proud and grateful to our players and staff for pulling together to support our club, our people and our community in these unprecedented times which are some of the most challenging we have faced in our history.

Victoria Concordia Crescit

So, as you can see, there is no mention at all of there being any dissenters to the agreement, so how did John Cross announce that Ozil had refused the deal?

Exclusive: Mesut Ozil one of three Arsenal players to reject club's 12.5 per cent pay cut https://t.co/qY5xXvRdGc — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 21, 2020

Is it possible that he just made it up?