Arsenal announce two contract extensions in one day

As Arsenal fans all wait with bated breath to see if the Gunners are going to reinforce the senior squad for the second half of the season, the management team are also looking to secure our future by extending the contracts of some of our young stars.

Bukayo Saka was given a long term contract earlier this season, and now The Mail is reporting today that a contract is being prepared for the 20 year-old Emile Smith-Rowe for this summer, which will increase his wages from £15k-a-week to closer to £40k.

Two other youngsters signed new extensions yesterday, and one was for the 20 year-old goalkeeper James Hillson who has been a Gunner for a year after spending his first year here on loan from Reading.

And the second is the exciting defender Alex Kirk, who has impressed so much for the Under 18 side this season, he has now been promoted to captain.

The official Arsenal website said this about the centre-back: “Alex is known for his calm composure on the ball. He has featured regularly at the back for our under-18s this season and made his debut for our under-23s in October. Alex has also trained with our first team several times.

We congratulate Alex on his first professional contract and look forward to supporting him with his continued development.

So, we have another two ‘for the future’, and they are in positions that could be very useful going forward. We can probably expect to see them going out on loan very shortly to gain more experiemce…