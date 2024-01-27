Arsenal announces a new multi-year sponsorship deal

Arsenal has officially announced a new sponsorship deal with UK car maker MG Motor UK.

As one of the most popular football clubs globally, Arsenal has experienced a resurgence in the last two seasons. The team’s success on the pitch has attracted the attention of numerous brands seeking sponsorship opportunities.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s strong on-field performance not only contributes to their success but also enhances visibility for their partners, making them an attractive choice for businesses looking to collaborate.

The Gunners, aiming to maximise their revenue, have revealed on their official website that MG Motor UK will be their latest official Automotive Partner. The multi-year deal signifies a sustained and guaranteed income stream for Arsenal.

