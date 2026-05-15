Arsenal annoy staff with Champions League travelling decision

Arsenal may be celebrating a historic run to the Champions League final. Still, reports suggest the club has caused frustration among some members of staff regarding travel arrangements for the showpiece event in Budapest.

The Gunners have reached the Champions League final for the first time in twenty years and are now preparing for an opportunity to win the competition for the first time in the club’s history. Their progress to the final has also generated significant financial rewards and global attention for the Gunners.

Despite the scale of the achievement, comparisons have already been drawn between Arsenal and PSG over how both clubs are handling arrangements for staff members travelling to the final. PSG recently confirmed that all staff would receive free travel and match tickets for the occasion, a gesture that reportedly raised expectations among Arsenal employees.

Many Arsenal staff members had hoped the club would follow a similar approach after seeing PSG’s announcement, particularly given the importance of the occasion and the revenue generated through the team’s success in Europe this season.

Arsenal Staff Left Disappointed

Arsenal have instead decided to charge staff members for travel packages to attend the final in Budapest. The decision has reportedly caused disappointment among some employees, who had expected the club to cover the costs.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Arsenal staff are being asked to pay £859 to cover travel expenses for the Champions League final. The report states that not all staff members are satisfied with the arrangement and believe the club could have taken a different approach.

The contrast with PSG’s decision has reportedly increased frustration among some employees, particularly after the French club publicly committed to covering the costs for all staff members attending the final.

Staff Still Expected To Attend Final

Despite the disappointment, many Arsenal staff members are still expected to make the trip to Budapest for what could become one of the most important matches in the club’s modern history.

For many employees, the opportunity to witness Arsenal potentially win the Champions League for the first time may outweigh concerns regarding the cost of attendance.

Attention will now shift back to the pitch as Arsenal prepare for one of the biggest fixtures in their history.

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