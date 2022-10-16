Arsenal answered some of their critics today declares reporter

Some people still don’t believe Arsenal can maintain a title challenge this season.
The Gunners have underachieved for several years and haven’t even made the Champions League since 2017.
It is remarkable how they have started this term and they deserve a lot of the credit they have been receiving.
As Arsenal beat the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, some critics believed they still don’t have the character to withstand tough opposition on a day it doesn’t click for them.
Against Leeds, they surprisingly came up against a team that was determined to win.
The Whites gave them more trouble than Liverpool and Spurs did.
The game looked like one that Arsenal could drop points in but the Gunners won.
The Telegraph’s Uche Amako says Arsenal answered those who questioned how they will cope in a tough position.
He tweeted: “Arsenal’s critics wanted to know how they would perform if things didn’t go their way. They got their answer today. It was a dreadful 2nd half display but 3 points is all that matters.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Beating Leeds shows we have the ingredient for a successful season. What helped us in the game was both our resolve and some luck.
Every team that has won the Premier League and other competitions have needed some luck and we seem to have it.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our Invincible record is now safe for another season, as City lost! Four ponts clear at the top . Last time we bettered this was in early March 2008, when we blew up and let United win the title. City are a far more formidable “foe” than United were back then.
But, who knows WHAT many happen this time!!!
What’s for sure is that if We keep this team together for few years WE are sureley going to do wonders…..Edu/Arteta should not make the mistakes Wenger made with Fabregas and Nasri and keep these lads and we are good to go
Yes, that’s what went through my mind too when I saw the City result. My first thought wasn’t “We’re 4 points clear” it was “No unbeaten team now”.
38 games unbeaten takes some doing. City didn’t even get to double figures this time round.
Losing that game at Man Utd may have been a mixed blessing – no unbeaten thing to worry about, they can just focus on winning trophies.
Three fat points after a nervy ending.
Has predicted we will be four points clear by the time we take on the saints.
But gunners must now stay top until January when the transfer window swing open.
This is a massive win and I will tell you why
1)Would lose this game under Wenger latter years.
2) Would lose this game under Emery.
3) Would lost this under the early years of the gaffer
4) We would have lost this if the mentality didn’t change.
Now everyone is talking about resigning the three wise kids myself included.
But Arsenal and the gaffer is in an extremely strong position going into these negotiations we are on top of the league playing some of the most beautiful football at times with a never say die mentality,
Call it overhype if you want, but not many team plays with the swagger we have, it almost a given right now of some fans demand
The midweek trip to the Arctic circle seemed to take its toll in the second half when we ran out of steam in every area.Against a team which must rank as one the fittest in the League we were fortunate to take the three points but we did show a resilience which we did not display at times last season, and this in itself is a positive to take from the match.Apart from Ramsdale, who did very well the less said about the players performances individually and collectively, the better.Liverpool did us a favour and proved that Man City are not the all conquering side certain subscribers to JA believe they are.