Arsenal answered some of their critics today declares reporter

Some people still don’t believe Arsenal can maintain a title challenge this season.

The Gunners have underachieved for several years and haven’t even made the Champions League since 2017.

It is remarkable how they have started this term and they deserve a lot of the credit they have been receiving.

As Arsenal beat the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, some critics believed they still don’t have the character to withstand tough opposition on a day it doesn’t click for them.

Against Leeds, they surprisingly came up against a team that was determined to win.

The Whites gave them more trouble than Liverpool and Spurs did.

The game looked like one that Arsenal could drop points in but the Gunners won.

The Telegraph’s Uche Amako says Arsenal answered those who questioned how they will cope in a tough position.

He tweeted: “Arsenal’s critics wanted to know how they would perform if things didn’t go their way. They got their answer today. It was a dreadful 2nd half display but 3 points is all that matters.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Leeds shows we have the ingredient for a successful season. What helped us in the game was both our resolve and some luck.

Every team that has won the Premier League and other competitions have needed some luck and we seem to have it.

