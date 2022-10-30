Arsenal answered their critics with win against Nottingham Forest says journalist

Arsenal delivered an emphatic response to their recent poor run of form as they beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League.

They had not scored more than one goal in a game in the past three matches and lost the fixture before the Forest match.

It seemed they were on a downward spiral, but they solidly responded to critics with the win against the league’s new boys.

Arsenal’s correspondent for Goal, Charles Watts, responded to their performance after the game and said they delivered the best response to people who started doubting them.

He tweeted:

Pressure? What pressure? Questions were being asked of Arsenal for the first time this season ahead of today’s game. This, was the perfect response. Dissecting a near perfect afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side, including player ratings 👇https://t.co/DxPzIRTtpM — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 30, 2022

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal needed that 5-0 win to give confidence to their fans and help themselves get off their bad run of form.

It will prepare them mentally for their next fixtures and it would be interesting to see how it goes.

Mikel Arteta would be delighted to know his players are not tired, as some fans had suggested. Now they must build on this performance by earning more wins.

If we can keep winning and stay at the top of the Premier League table by the World Cup break, then we will be confident about winning the league title.