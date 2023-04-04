Arsenal answering every question Man City throw at us

Can you win? Yes, we can.

Can you beat Jurgen Klopp’s Red Army like us? That could be the mood among Manchester City faithful.

Man City can’t stop asking Arsenal questions, and Arsenal can’t stop responding. Many questioned whether Manchester City could beat Liverpool in this weekend’s early kickoff, with most Gunners seeing that as the game in which City would most likely lose points.

Pep Guardiola and his boys, on the other hand, were able to overcome every obstacle Jurgen Klopp and his team hurled at them, defeating them 4-1. During Manchester City’s win over Liverpool, Man City asked Arsenal two questions: will you win this weekend, and can you defeat Liverpool hands down next week?

Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds answered the first one of City’s questions, but Arsenal has a complete week to come up with a perfect response for the other question; hopefully, that answer will be “correct.”

With Arsenal and City both winning this weekend, we move on to the next matchday to see who will flinch first. Just as many Gunners want City to lose points, Jack Grealish couldn’t hide the reality that he and his teammates know winning the league title is next to impossible considering how good Arsenal have been, but they can only hope.