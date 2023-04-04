Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal answering every question Man City throw at us

Can you win? Yes, we can.

Can you beat Jurgen Klopp’s Red Army like us? That could be the mood among Manchester City faithful.

Man City can’t stop asking Arsenal questions, and Arsenal can’t stop responding. Many questioned whether Manchester City could beat Liverpool in this weekend’s early kickoff, with most Gunners seeing that as the game in which City would most likely lose points.

Pep Guardiola and his boys, on the other hand, were able to overcome every obstacle Jurgen Klopp and his team hurled at them, defeating them 4-1. During Manchester City’s win over Liverpool, Man City asked Arsenal two questions: will you win this weekend, and can you defeat Liverpool hands down next week?

Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds answered the first one of City’s questions, but Arsenal has a complete week to come up with a perfect response for the other question; hopefully, that answer will be “correct.”

With Arsenal and City both winning this weekend, we move on to the next matchday to see who will flinch first. Just as many Gunners want City to lose points, Jack Grealish couldn’t hide the reality that he and his teammates know winning the league title is next to impossible considering how good Arsenal have been, but they can only hope.

Don’t worry Jack, I’m sure you’ll finish a valiant second!!!!

 

Sam P

————————————–

More Stories / Latest News
Arteta facing a selection dilemma ahead of Liverpool match
AC Milan’s French star enters Arsenal’s shopping list
Generous Ramsdale donates to career-saving surgery for former teammate

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Liverpool Man City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs