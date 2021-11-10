Arsenal apparently not big enough for Euro 2020 winner

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lorenzo Insigne as he continues to ignore Napoli’s contract offer.

The Euro 2020 winner will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs have been looking to add him to their squad.

Arsenal needs attackers after fixing their defence and midfield in the last summer transfer window.

A player as experienced as Insigne could turn the Gunners into the competitive team they are striving to be, but the competition for his signature is fierce.

He could also just be delaying signing a new Napoli deal because he wants them to make him a better offer.

If that isn’t the case, is Arsenal big enough to tempt him out of Italy to the Premier League?

Italian journalist Antonio Giordano certainly doesn’t think so and in a recent interview, he said as quoted by Area Napoli.

“If I go away from Napoli, I do it only for a very high range, and Arsenal and Tottenham are not a part of it. Are we really sure that the right offer would come from these teams? Do you need Insigne? And are we sure that Lorenzo would get back into the game abroad, at 31, to learn a new language and be ‘Insigne among others’?”.

Insigne is one of the finest players Arsenal can sign for free in the summer, but he is too old.

The Gunners have worked hard to add much younger players to their squad in the last transfer window.

It would hardly make sense for them to now turn around and bring Insigne into the group.

The experience from Willian’s free transfer alone should rule out a move for Insigne.