Arsenal appear to be overlooking ideal Bundesliga forward signing

Arsenal appear to be prioritising a summer move for Benjamin Sesko, but some fans have raised concerns about whether he is the right choice. While the striker market is not straightforward, the Gunners do have alternatives worth exploring.
One such option is Viktor Gyokeres, who continues to impress with his remarkable scoring record at Sporting Lisbon. Others have called for marquee names like Alexander Isak, even if a deal for the Newcastle striker seems highly unlikely. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently focused on Sesko, with talks ongoing over a potential deal for the RB Leipzig forward.
Why Hugo Ekitike could be a better fit
A less-discussed but arguably more intriguing option is Hugo Ekitike. The French striker has rediscovered his form following a tough spell at Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024/25, he scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists across all competitions.
Analysis by Mark Brus for CaughtOffside reports that both Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in the 21-year-old, and it is easy to see why. Statistically, Ekitike outperforms Sesko in most areas except aerial duels and passes into the box. Wesley Sneijder even described him as a blend of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as quoted by Foot Mundo.
Tactical implications for Arteta
Sesko’s profile suggests a more traditional centre-forward, likened by some to Olivier Giroud. Ekitike, by contrast, is more of a dynamic, mobile attacker who could offer the kind of flair Arsenal currently lack. With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling for consistency last season, signing a forward with Ekitike’s creativity could prove a shrewd move.
Mikel Arteta appears to favour physically imposing players in key roles, which has worked well defensively and in midfield. However, relying solely on size up front may limit Arsenal’s ability to break down deep defences. Ekitike’s skill set could provide that missing spark.
While Sesko could yet thrive in north London, the Gunners might be ignoring a more suitable option in Ekitike, especially if he joins a Premier League rival. If Arsenal do proceed with the Sesko deal, complementing him with a top winger may be essential to maximise his impact.
Could Ekitike be the one that got away?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Hugo Ekitike is a good player but seems to me like a redundancy. From what I’ve seen of him, there’s a lot in common between him and Havertz. We should be looking at someone who brings something different to what we already have.
Onyango
In response that Arsenal had done their scouting prior to Berta arrival.
There is a strong argument, that the main reason Arsenal did not sign a striker in January was due to the pending arrival of Andrea Berta, it is also believed, he may or may not had taken the job had Arsenal went ahead and sign someone in January, especially one he’s not quite approved of.
That’s been my viewpoint from the very beginning of Berta’s name being mentioned Gunsmoke.
I wonder if Mikel was trying to see exactly what influence he was about to lose, when he said he needed help?
If we had bought someone, that would have been a MA negotiation.
The more one thinks about that January window, the more one thinks the owner decided to back his new arrival, no matter what MA might have wanted.
I agree with the similarities between Ekitike and Havertz but l think he will develop better as a finisher becoming more like Henry. Not setting the bar too high 😊.