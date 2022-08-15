Arsenal appear to fall behind as Chelsea close in on youngster’s signature

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Cesare Casadei in recent months, but Chelsea appear to be closing on the Inter Milan youngster’s signature.

The midfielder is rated highly across the continent, despite the fact that he is yet to make his senior debut for the Nerazzurri, and the Blues now appear convinced that this is the time to sign him.

Key days ahead for Cesare Casadei deal. Chelsea are pushing to get it done and beat OGC Nice in the race to sign top Italian talent from Inter. 🚨🔵 #CFC New bid to be submitted this week as expected. ⤵️ https://t.co/nEuvy1mN10 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

It will be interesting to see if he stays in West London, or if he is sent out on loan, but the Blues are showing plenty of interest.

Tuchel’s side have a good record with young players, but when you buy as many as they do, some have to come good.

Does anyone believe we should look to beat Chelsea to the youngster?

Patrick

