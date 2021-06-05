Arsenal appear to have missed out on Buendia signing

Reports are circling to claim that Aston Villa have secured the signing of Emi Buendia from Norwich, despite strong interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners woes appear to be getting worse after they failed to secure European football ahead of the coming season, and they now appear unable to beat the likes of Aston Villa to a key target’s signature.

I imagine in the coming days we will be hearing that our club wasn’t attempting to sign Emi, and in fact were pursuing other targets, but there has been a lot of smoke for there to have been no fire.

Our interest appears to have fallen on deaf ears however, as Buendia’s proposed move to Villa appears complete.

Buendia to #avfc. Done deal. Personal terms and medical agreed and completed. Club record fee. Believe in the region of £35m, plus sell on. #ncfc bought out prev sell on from #getafe. Confirmation likely next 24 hours #nocircus #ncfc — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) June 5, 2021

Arsenal correspondent Chris Wheatley is insistent that we did table our offer, and we were trying to sign the Championship Player of the Year however.

I’m told that Arsenal have ‘definitely’ made a bid for Emi Buendia and ‘really want’ him. Crucial moments coming up for a player #AFC have been chasing for months. — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 5, 2021

I can’t help but feel downbeat on the news that we are being beaten in the transfer market by Aston Villa, a club who themselves were in the lower division recently, and should not even be in competition with us for targets.

The only acceptable reason to choose Villa would be that we couldn’t guarantee him first-team football in our star-studded squad, but the chance to play alongside our players should have been the icing on the cake…

Do we need to brace ourselves for a long summer of rejections?

Patrick