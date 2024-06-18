Arsenal approach PSG to sign progressive Dutch international midfielder

If you read the most recent transfer news concerning Arsenal’s midfield, you’ll be amazed at how powerful it may be by the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal were rumored to be interested in signing a top midfielder, although it has been unclear if they want a No. 6 or an 8. What if I told you we could now sign both? Arsenal have reportedly contacted PSG to sign Xavi Simons for next season.

I am confident in the finalization of this deal, given that the French giants are willing to allow Xavi Simons to leave on a loan deal this summer, as they are not interested in permanent departures due to the hope of the La Masia product playing for them in the future.

After excelling in the Dutch and German leagues, one can’t help but believe that if Arsenal can make a compelling pitch to PSG about taking Simons on loan, they can persuade them to agree on his move to the Emirates stadium. Simons is currently at the Euros with the Dutch side and played in the win against Poland so a deal can’t be finalised just yet I think

A loan deal is highly cost-effective, as demonstrated by the signing of David Raya, considering that we only paid £3 million to recruit him on loan, only for him to join us and become a success.

They might sign a top No. 6, such as Martin Zubimendi or Bruno Guimaraes. Simons might play as the No. 8 or winger, depending on where coach Mikel Arteta wants him to play, while the No. 6 signed could be an option. If Arsenal can persuade PSG to let Simons join them on loan, they could easily sign two outstanding midfielders this summer. What do you think?

Daniel O

