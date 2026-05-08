Barcola
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Arsenal approaches European giants to sign exciting attacker

Barcola (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential move for Bradley Barcola at the end of the season as the Gunners continue planning significant improvements to their squad ahead of the next campaign.

The Gunners are believed to regard the French attacker as one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football. Arsenal are reportedly considering changes in their forward line during the summer transfer window, with Barcola emerging as one of the club’s priority targets.

Arsenal Step Up Interest In Barcola

The French winger has attracted attention from several major European clubs because of his performances and overall potential. Liverpool is also believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they prepare for the possible departure of Mohamed Salah at the conclusion of the current season.

Arsenal are determined to strengthen their attacking options and reportedly want to move quickly to gain an advantage over their rivals in the race for the player’s signature. The club believes Barcola could become an important figure within Mikel Arteta’s squad if a deal can be completed.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal have already contacted Paris Saint-Germain to express their interest in signing the attacker. The report claims the Gunners are eager to beat Liverpool and other interested clubs to secure an agreement for the Frenchman.

PSG Reluctant To Sell Attacker

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to view Barcola as one of the finest young players in their squad and may only consider a sale if they receive a substantial offer. The French club could also take the player’s own wishes into account if he decides he wants a new challenge elsewhere.

Arsenal’s interest comes at an intriguing moment as both clubs prepare to meet in the Champions League final. The upcoming clash is expected to attract enormous attention, while discussions surrounding Barcola’s future continue in the background ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners remain hopeful that they can eventually convince the attacker to move to the Emirates as they continue building a squad capable of competing for the biggest trophies in Europe.

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