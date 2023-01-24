Arsenal are a buying club now – Why would anyone want to leave?

Is There Anyone Who Would Want to Bail Out on Arteta’s Project? by Sam p

This season, Arsenal has been at its best. Their performance this season versus that of the 2021–22 season is like night and day. This Arsenal team this season is an example of a team that is determined to win while also playing good football. Arsenal has a great atmosphere right now, and I believe it is the club to be a part of.

Gabby Agbonlahor’s claims on Football Inside only add to my conviction that Arsenal is a team that players will not want to leave. According to the Aston Villa legend, there may be doubts about the futures of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, whose contracts expire in 2024, but these three would not want to leave Arsenal.

“I think come the end of the season, all three will sign a new contract at the same time,” said Gabby on Football Insider.

“There’s absolutely no reason to leave right now. They’ve got a chance of winning the league. If they don’t, they’re still in the Champions League.

“Why would you want to leave that project?

“I’m sure Arsenal will stretch their limit to pay the wages if they can get into the top four, as well.

“It doesn’t make any sense to go and leave now.

“I don’t think it’s anything to worry about. As long as the contracts are all wrapped up before the start of next season, then it’s not a concern.”

We’ve seen Arsenal lose some of their best players only to see them flourish elsewhere in the past. Arsenal lost Cesc Fabregas, Serge Gnabry, and Robin Van Persie only to see them thrive.

Keeping hold of players like Saliba, Saka, and Martinelli would simply demonstrate that Arsenal is no longer a selling club; instead, they are now a buying club and should embrace it.

Sam P



