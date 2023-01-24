Arsenal are a buying club now – Why would anyone want to leave?

Is There Anyone Who Would Want to Bail Out on Arteta’s Project? by Sam p
This season, Arsenal has been at its best. Their performance this season versus that of the 2021–22 season is like night and day. This Arsenal team this season is an example of a team that is determined to win while also playing good football. Arsenal has a great atmosphere right now, and I believe it is the club to be a part of.
Gabby Agbonlahor’s claims on Football Inside only add to my conviction that Arsenal is a team that players will not want to leave. According to the Aston Villa legend, there may be doubts about the futures of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, whose contracts expire in 2024, but these three would not want to leave Arsenal.
“I think come the end of the season, all three will sign a new contract at the same time,” said Gabby on Football Insider.
“There’s absolutely no reason to leave right now. They’ve got a chance of winning the league. If they don’t, they’re still in the Champions League.
“Why would you want to leave that project?
“I’m sure Arsenal will stretch their limit to pay the wages if they can get into the top four, as well.
“It doesn’t make any sense to go and leave now.
“I don’t think it’s anything to worry about. As long as the contracts are all wrapped up before the start of next season, then it’s not a concern.”
We’ve seen Arsenal lose some of their best players only to see them flourish elsewhere in the past. Arsenal lost Cesc Fabregas, Serge Gnabry, and Robin Van Persie only to see them thrive.
Keeping hold of players like Saliba, Saka, and Martinelli would simply demonstrate that Arsenal is no longer a selling club; instead, they are now a buying club and should embrace it.
The presence of Real Madrid and Barcelona, PSG going around throwing oil money and now with Chelsea’s crazy new owner, you will never know. Arteta is the most important person at the club right now and he loves Arsenal FC. He bears the biggest responsibility at the club, not the players. Since losing Mudryk, I will never trust football players. We got great club, great stadium and great management. Nothing else matters to me.
Although Arsenal are now in a better-than-usual position to compete with predatory clubs like Chelsea, PSG, City & Barca I personally wouldn’t bet on any of the three mentioned signing new contracts even if we do win the PL, and as said in the article qualify for the CL regardless.
It’s the bottom line that’s going to be the most important factor, and if it doesn’t match what’s being offered by top-paying clubs it will be “goodbye superstar”.
Most footballers are loyal to just themselves & their greedy agents. Can’t blame them really , I’d be the same.😏
Now not just a place where players want to stay but also join us too. So credit to Arteta, Edu and Josh Kroenke for that.
According to the quite reliable Fabrizio Romano we are now interested in signing Moises Caicedo, who has changed agents to facilitate a move away from Brighton. Now if we were to pull this off my word, what a statement to rest of the League and it would be extra sweet revenge on Chelsea for the whole Mudryk saga however I’m not sure how realistic this is but you just never know and one thing we can’t deny is the club are really showing ambition to challenge for the title in this transfer window.
Seeing how we are often linked with defensive midfielders whose main quality seems to be tackling, I wonder why we never go after these players BEFORE they come to the Premier League.. Onana, Caicedo, Palhinha, Kante, Idrissa Gana.. They all excelled in tackling before Premier League arrival and their price skyrocketed.
Quick glance at other top 5 leagues, considering players age and history, we have:
Vinicious Souza, 23, on loan at Espanyol, La Liga’s best tackler and interceptor
Enzo Le Fee, 22, Lorient, one of Ligue 1’s best tackler but also one of the most creative midfielders
Ellys Skhiri, 27, Köln, one of the best tacklers in Bundesliga over the past 4 seasons already
I guarantee when players like these are bought by Premier League’s Brightons and such, they will get ridiculous values on their heads inside the first season.
Also these 3 players I mentioned are not 1 season wonders but top the stats consistently by seasons.
Arsenal was never a selling club. In modern times (this century) we have always spent more money on new players than the likes of Liverpool and Spurs.
Yes, we have spent less than City, Chelsea and Man but we have spent loads of money on transfers and on salaries.
The difference now, is we are spending according to a strategy and a plan, and so far it is working beyond expectations.
We have to hope this attracts new exciting players and that it keeps those we want to keep here.