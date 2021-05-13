“Arsenal are a joke football club right now” Pundit has a right dig at Arsenal

Former Crystal Palace chairman, Simon Jordan says Arsenal is a bit of a joke of a team now.

The Gunners are enduring arguably their worst campaign in the last two decades.

The club has been on a downward spiral since Arsene Wenger’s last season at the helm when they missed out on the Champions League spots.

They have had two managers since he left, but none has returned them to the top four.

Mikel Arteta showed a lot of promise when he guided Arsenal to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield within the first year of his time as the manager.

However, the Spaniard is overseeing a very poor campaign this season despite having the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes on his team.

Jordan says he is now losing faith in Arteta, but he admits that it isn’t entirely the Spanish manager’s fault and claimed that he joined an Arsenal team that is a joke of a football club now.

“The fact of the matter is that despite the advancing of the thought that Mikel Arteta was going to be a good manager, by people like me… I’m beginning to think that’s unwinding,” Jordan said on TalkSPORT as quoted by Mirror Football.

“But I also think the reason for that is that Arsenal are a joke football club right now, in lots of ways.

They’ve got an owner who is disengaged, an owner that’s happy with mediocrity. They’ve got a director of football who I don’t think is pulling up any trees, and they’ve gone for a manager who sounds good on paper, but when it comes down to it, I’m not sure he’s got the chops to do what Arsenal need him to do.

“Arsenal have just gone in a self-appointed organisation of the top six clubs… but they’ve worked their way backwards in the league and they are now a big club in image and reputation alone, because they are not a big club in any other department right now.”