‘Arsenal are a very difficult side to predict but…’ Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal vs Fulham

Mark Lawrenson concedes that Arsenal can be unreliable, but he predicts that the Gunners will beat Fulham this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had an inconsistent season and that is one reason why a European place via the league is currently out of reach.

The Gunners have hit top form in their last two games after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 and Slavia Prague 4-0 in the Europa League.

Both wins came away from home and they now welcome Fulham to the Emirates in their next fixture.

The Cottagers have spent much of this season inside the relegation zone and they are still fighting hard to avoid the drop.

Scott Parker’s side is a good team that creates a lot of chances, but they often struggle to take most of them.

Lawro says Arsenal can turn up good or bad for any game, but they should beat Fulham if they play as they did against Sheffield United.

He predicts on the BBC: “Fulham’s survival hopes took another blow last weekend with their late defeat by Wolves. I fear the worst for them now.

“Scott Parker’s side could have a lifeline because they play Newcastle on the final day, but that obviously won’t do them any good if they are more than three points behind the Magpies by then. At the moment, the gap is six.

“Arsenal are a very difficult side to predict but they put in a real shift against Sheffield United and, if they all work like that again, they will win this one too.

“Prediction: 2-0”