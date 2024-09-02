Arsenal are absolutely right to turn down big Saudi offer for Leandro Trossard

Al Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League side, is looking to strengthen their wings. They’ve set their sights on our Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard.
Since joining from Brighton for £27 million in the 2023 winter transfer window, the Belgian forward has been a huge success in red and white. He has assumed the role of a super sub, frequently turning the game on its head with his goals and assists, receiving praise for it.
Coincidentally, as there’s a debate over whether Arteta should give the former Brighton star a prominent role in his team, The Athletic revealed Al Ittihad has submitted to Arsenal a 35 million euro bid for his services.
If the transfer market was still open, Arsenal’s decision to let Leandro Trossard go would have made sense. In fact, if Al Ittihad had made that offer a month earlier, Arsenal may have replaced Leandro Trossard with someone like Simon Adingra or Johan Bakayoko. But they can’t let him go now and we have rightfully turned down that offer.
Trossard is an extremely valuable player who assures the team’s goals and assists. The downside of rejecting the offer is that he turns 30 in December, and Arsenal is unlikely to receive anything more than the 35 million euros on the table. But that’s a cost Arsenal had to take, because selling now with Gabriel Jesus out and no replacement for four months is a gamble Mikel Arteta couldn’t afford.
Totally Agree
Very sensible and pretty obvious decision, surely.
As we’ve seen with the freak injury to Merino and the controversial red card for Rice, unexpected things can – and do – happen. It would be extremely foolish for Arsenal to even contemplate selling Trossard (not that he’d want to go anyway in all probability) and reducing their attacking options.
There is no alternate universe that can have Arsenal selling Trossard for any amount of money at this stage of the season.
If that offer came two weeks ago, Arsenal would’ve likely sold Trossard and kept Nelson instead
I think Arsenal will just sell Trossard next year at half price
With 30million from the sale of Trossard, Arsenal would have gone full blast for Nico Williams.
Hard luck that the Saudis chose this ungodly time to make their offer.