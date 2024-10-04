Arsenal are already out scouting for Jesus’ replacement for next summer

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 13: Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig attempts an acrobatic shot whilst under pressure from Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid CF at Red Bull Arena on February 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus isn’t doing enough to salvage his Arsenal career, and Arsenal may have already found his ideal replacement.

On an auspicious Champions League night on Tuesday, when Arsenal made a statement by defeating French giants PSG 2-0, there were one or two blemishes among the many positives. Gabriel Jesus’ performance was one of the negatives.

The former Manchester City star is no longer attempting to masquerade himself as an exceptional player. As witnessed against PSG, he is no longer at the level many expected him to be at as an Arsenal player. He is too selfish, lacks imagination, and gives away the ball too easily.

Introduced in the 74th minute against the Parisians, the Brazilian forward showed little to suggest he should have started the game. He did not even complete a dribble or pass on Tuesday night.

Well, a day after Jesus’ poor performance against PSG, Arsenal sent a scout out to look for potential replacements as Juventus and RB Leipzig met in Leipzig. Dusan Vlahovic, 20, of Juventus, and Benjamin Sesko, 24, of Leipzig, were on the agenda for the Gunners in that game.

The Gunners attempted to sign Sesko last summer, but the midfielder was not yet ready to complete the move. They appear to be keeping an eye on him as he continues his impressive start to the season, with six goals and three assists in eight games.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, has always been a popular player at the Emirates Stadium; he was a top target to replace Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in 2022, but he chose to join Juventus instead. Since then, practically every transfer window has seen him linked with Arsenal.

Whether intentionally or not, the two shined, allowing them to continue convincing Arsenal of their goal-scoring prowess. They both scored braces in a high-scoring contest that Juventus won 3-2. With Arsenal actively looking for a top #9, Gabriel Jesus’ time at Arsenal may be coming to an end. There is virtually nowhere to hide; the Brazilian needs to stand up now, or he may simply have to make way.

