“Arsenal are also pushing” Romano confirms Gunners want coveted defender

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Dean Huijsen during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Bournemouth defender has attracted considerable attention following an outstanding debut season in the Premier League.

Huijsen, who arrived from Juventus as a teenager, has produced performances of such maturity that it is hard to believe he celebrated his twentieth birthday less than fifteen days ago. His composure and quality have set him apart, and it is widely expected that his time at Bournemouth will be brief. The Cherries are aware of the situation and are prepared to sanction his departure once the current campaign concludes.

Arsenal already boast one of the most formidable defensive units in the Premier League, yet it is common practice among the leading clubs to continually strengthen their squads. The Gunners are fully aware of the necessity to reinforce every department of the team as they prepare to challenge for major honours again next season. Adding depth and quality to their defensive options has therefore become a priority.

Several top clubs, including Real Madrid, are reportedly keen on acquiring Huijsen’s services. However, as cited by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Arsenal are very much in the race to secure the young defender. Romano stated, “Don’t forget about Arsenal, because Arsenal are also pushing. Arsenal are also there. Mikel Arteta wants one more top defender to add to the package. And so, for sure, Arsenal are also there. So Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, these three clubs, for sure.”

Huijsen’s blend of youthful energy and technical ability makes him an attractive prospect for any side looking to build for the future. Signing him would not only enhance Arsenal’s defensive depth but could also provide a potential replacement for Gabriel Magalhães, who may depart the club at the end of the season. Securing a player of Huijsen’s quality would represent a strategic move as Arsenal continue their efforts to maintain a squad capable of consistently competing at the highest level.