Arsenal are amazingly not much worse off than this time last season

Entering the second half of the season, what have you thought of our Gunners? Before you start lamenting about how we aren’t better, let me get this out of the way:
With an Arsenal win on Friday night, we will be only 4 points off where we were (40 points) at this time last year.
Our Gunners are surely not as bad as they’re being portrayed. Considering the three bogus red cards—to Declan Rice versus Brighton, to Saliba versus Bournemouth, and to Leandro Trossard versus Manchester City—and the number of injuries (especially defensive injuries), it shows that we’ve been decent.
Other than being in a good position to challenge Liverpool for the title, we’re also in a cup semi-final and third in the Champions League, which is impressive, isn’t it?
Last year, we hit top gear in the second half of the season. We need a repeat of that, but this time around, let’s not go on a 16-1-1 run—let’s go for an 18 out of 18 in the second leg.
It’s worth noting that currently (before Ipswich), we’re at 33 points through 17 games. If we win the next 3, we can be 2 points better off by January 4th.
We’ve proven we are unbeatable against the traditional PL big six. If we just live up to our expectations, we should also be able to take care of these other teams.
With the winter transfer window providing an opportunity to bolster the squad, hopefully we do that.
Not long ago, Mikel Arteta admitted we came into this season with a thin squad. We can’t tackle the second half of this season with a thin squad.
We need quality options from the bench and a quality forward to increase our goal threat. If Arsenal becomes clinical, then there’s nothing stopping us – trust me!
Sam P
That’s very “glass half full”. Our squad is thinner than 12 months ago. We don’t have Nelson, ESR and Viera to secure tight wins. Saka will be a huge miss. We definitely need more goals.
A trophy would be a miracle
We need Merino to step up & Zinny to move on.
I’d love Partey’s last game to be a cup final and Jorginho to win a trophy 🏆 with Arsenal
Nelson and Vieira to secure tight wins. You’re the only person I’ve read that thinks either are Arsenal quality.
I’m not sure what Arteta meant by thin. The fact that Timber was just coming back into contention after a serious injury and then Merino out for a few games due to a freak accident and then Tomi back in the medical facility might be what he was thinking. It’s been the sheer number of injuries that have hampered the season so far and at critical moments. The red cards; It’s been telling that the Amazon commentators over Christmas have on a few occasions described the refs as generous when it’s come down to the lack of yellow cards for delaying the restarts. Not so generous earlier in the season unfortunately
We have a relatively thin squad. 22 senior players registered for the PL when we could have up to 25. When you then add in injuries one can see why there are concerns. Some of the numbers are being made up by under 21 players.
Although one might have an issue with Nelson and Vieira due to the levels they had shown compared with others they were still useful squad players that could be rotated in on occasion.
I think this is a balanced article unlike the sensational pieces out there. There is a very clear explanation for the reason we are where we are. One might say this was a season of bad luck for us. However, it looks apparent that soon we shall turn our luck around.
Our squad is qualitatively better than last season. Secondly, apart from Liverpool, all our other rivals are faring worse off. As for Liverpool, I wish to repeat what I said last year that I highly doubt Liverpool will last the full course. For now they seem unstoppable but are they? It is now 18 games gone, 20 to go. No sensible person can claim that Liverpool has already run away with the title! There is still all to play for. Arsenal needs to keep winning and the rest will fall in place.
A bigger and better squad, 4 points less and some poor results. Not good, if you are truthful.
“Not long ago, Mikel Arteta admitted we came into this season with a thin squad. We can’t tackle the second half of this season with a thin squad.”
For crying out loud Arteta had 9 transfer windows and still has a thin squad. Guess where the problem is? We have a pretend manager that needs to go or we have the eternal problem of ONLY competing and finishing 2nd best.
So to clarify we failed to win the league last season based on points total we had at this stage giving ourselves too much ground to make up
So how is 4 points worse positive ?
👍 beats me.
The article writer is perhaps what Dan would call arrogant and I’d call deluded with comments like assuming an Arsenal win tonight, three bogus red cards (bogus, really?), in a good position to challenge Liverpool, hmm🤔. Ok, we can all ‘assume’ a win tonight but even though I’ve predicted 3-0 to us it’s more heart ruling head as we’ve been here before. As for challenging Liverpool, do they really look like they will lose three or four games and we won’t, also teams like Forest, Newcastle and Villa can’t be ignored? Bogus cards, perleeaze!
Balanced article ? 😂.
Are you suggesting the Forests and Villas can’t take points off Liverpool?
I don’t think the red cards were bogus either
Who ever believed Man City will be where they are today? For sure , Liverpool has not won the league yet.
I appreciate the positive outlook but the problem last season was our first half of the season which is why we lost the league
If we had a fit squad maybe I’d try a positive outlook too but it’s hard as of right now It feels like this season is beyond us But if we can manage a run maybe I’ll come around to your thinking and hopefully, we can show our strength in the cup competitions
Most people that are desperately clinging on to the notion the title is not won in December, there are lots of points to play for, they all have failed math 101.