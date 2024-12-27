Arsenal are amazingly not much worse off than this time last season

Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on December 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Entering the second half of the season, what have you thought of our Gunners? Before you start lamenting about how we aren’t better, let me get this out of the way:

With an Arsenal win on Friday night, we will be only 4 points off where we were (40 points) at this time last year.

Our Gunners are surely not as bad as they’re being portrayed. Considering the three bogus red cards—to Declan Rice versus Brighton, to Saliba versus Bournemouth, and to Leandro Trossard versus Manchester City—and the number of injuries (especially defensive injuries), it shows that we’ve been decent.

Other than being in a good position to challenge Liverpool for the title, we’re also in a cup semi-final and third in the Champions League, which is impressive, isn’t it?

Last year, we hit top gear in the second half of the season. We need a repeat of that, but this time around, let’s not go on a 16-1-1 run—let’s go for an 18 out of 18 in the second leg.

It’s worth noting that currently (before Ipswich), we’re at 33 points through 17 games. If we win the next 3, we can be 2 points better off by January 4th.

We’ve proven we are unbeatable against the traditional PL big six. If we just live up to our expectations, we should also be able to take care of these other teams.

With the winter transfer window providing an opportunity to bolster the squad, hopefully we do that.

Not long ago, Mikel Arteta admitted we came into this season with a thin squad. We can’t tackle the second half of this season with a thin squad.

We need quality options from the bench and a quality forward to increase our goal threat. If Arsenal becomes clinical, then there’s nothing stopping us – trust me!

Sam P

