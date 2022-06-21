Arsenal are building a beast of a squad – but we don’t need Tielemans

Arsenal – a force to be reckoned with?? … by Vinod

First off we need to mention the signing of Fabio Vieira, like wow, what a signing that is. Arteta was probably sending fake agents after other players so that we can steal the guy without getting any attention from other clubs. I’m so very excited about the attacking mid, and I’m sure Ødegaard’s place as a starter is in jeopardy even after having a tremendous season last year. He improves our squad massively. I mean his stats are insane last season, and he was the main man at 22 years and showed great maturity for a 22 year old. So, we are getting a young as well as an experienced player in one package. I’m sure every Arsenal fan is excited about Vieira right now and if we can get Jeśus quickly, we would already have an awesome transfer window. And with Vieira we can make do with a not-so-marquee signing in center midfield.

Tielemens is not the man we need. The guy is talented, no doubt but he is too slow to release the ball. He plays a slow tempo game which may be okay at Leicester but at Arsenal we play at a much higher tempo and he dwells on the ball too much, it is not ideal. He is capable of a killer ball, but we are not looking for that since we have loads of attacking threat. We need a player who is busy and keep the moves flowing. He may even be a liability for our quick passing game. He is overrated in my opinion and don’t think he is going to do anything in any big team. The only reason he is doing well at Leicester is because they allow him to play at his own pace, and when he comes to Arsenal he would not have that privilege, and we can’t rewrite our tactics and style of play just for him.

We need to buy players that fit in the team, not who ever is doing well in other teams. I believe Xhaka and Partey are good enough to anchor our midfield. And we are being linked to Lisandro Martinez who can play as defensive mid as well. So we are pretty much covered there if we can get him. And he can play as a left back and as a centre half as well, how cool is that!

So, with Vieira, Jeśus and Martinez for around 120 million which seems imminent, that would be some business with cash to spare. We can sign Gnabry too if we want to, then we would have a beast of a squad. We would be right up there with the big guns (pun intended) with every position well covered by really talented players. So where do you guys see us finishing in the table if everything goes well?

I personally think we will give Man City and Liverpool a run for their money.

This is a guest post from Vinod Kumar and first appeared here on his personal blog

