Arsenal are building a beast of a squad – but we don’t need Tielemans

Arsenal – a force to be reckoned with?? … by Vinod
First off we need to mention the signing of Fabio Vieira, like wow, what a signing that is. Arteta was probably sending fake agents after other players so that we can steal the guy without getting any attention from other clubs. I’m so very excited about the attacking mid, and I’m sure Ødegaard’s place as a starter is in jeopardy even after having a tremendous season last year. He improves our squad massively. I mean his stats are insane last season, and he was the main man at 22 years and showed great maturity for a 22 year old. So, we are getting a young as well as an experienced player in one package. I’m sure every Arsenal fan is excited about Vieira right now and if we can get Jeśus quickly, we would already have an awesome transfer window. And with Vieira we can make do with a not-so-marquee signing in center midfield.
Tielemens is not the man we need. The guy is talented, no doubt but he is too slow to release the ball. He plays a slow tempo game which may be okay at Leicester but at Arsenal we play at a much higher tempo and he dwells on the ball too much, it is not ideal. He is capable of a killer ball, but we are not looking for that since we have loads of attacking threat. We need a player who is busy and keep the moves flowing. He may even be a liability for our quick passing game. He is overrated in my opinion and don’t think he is going to do anything in any big team. The only reason he is doing well at Leicester is because they allow him to play at his own pace, and when he comes to Arsenal he would not have that privilege, and we can’t rewrite our tactics and style of play just for him.
We need to buy players that fit in the team, not who ever is doing well in other teams. I believe Xhaka and Partey are good enough to anchor our midfield. And we are being linked to Lisandro Martinez who can play as defensive mid as well. So we are pretty much covered there if we can get him. And he can play as a left back and as a centre half as well, how cool is that!
So, with Vieira, Jeśus and Martinez for around 120 million which seems imminent, that would be some business with cash to spare. We can sign Gnabry too if we want to, then we would have a beast of a squad. We would be right up there with the big guns (pun intended) with every position well covered by really talented players. So where do you guys see us finishing in the table if everything goes well?
I personally think we will give Man City and Liverpool a run for their money.
This is a guest post from Vinod Kumar and first appeared here on his personal blog
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
Come dude we need tielemans in our midfield
Where does he play? How many midfielders do you want in the squad??????
Ode
Partey
Xhaka
Elneny
Lokonga
ESR
Azeez
Patino
+ Vieira
Xhaka is useless and has been a liability for years, elneny is a back up.
Tielemens has the ability to pass between defensive lines, something we have been lacking for years! He will be the most important addition to the team if we sign him.
I don’t disagree but the fact remains that Xhaka is a nailed on starter while he is at Arsenal and MA is the manager.
We need to sell/loan out at least 2-3 midfielders before we can bring another one in. The midfields been mismanaged for years.
Patino Azeez are not options. Not saying they won’t play but they won’t be counted on when we start the season.
Lokonga I seriously doubt will be here next season. He made little to no progress last season, mainly due to not playing regularly. So do we have want him to play another season like that? He needs playing time and the Premier League is not his level to start that with.
Xhaka is obviously the one who should be sold on. Limited, high wages, not a game changer, still some resale value.
Elneny will be here but he’s signed to be a bit part player, a cover. I don’t think he was guaranteed any playing time when he extended.
This is my thinking. Our midfield is very weak.
You forgot Torreira
Tielemans would be an upgrade to everyone else in our central midfield. He is a player who wants to play every ball forward, not a slow back-passer as written. I am watching this guy since his time at Anderlecht and always hoped he would come to Arsenal one day. I really really hope we dont miss out on him.
100%
I agree with you.
The author’s comment “Arsenal play high tempo” isn’t an accurate statement in my opinion.
Also saying Xhaka “is good enough to anchor the midfield” is just way off. Tielemans has more goals, assists, and chances created, and is an upgrade on a one dimensional Xhaka.
Still waiting for a proper, dominating DM to be signed since Gilberto left in 2008………
A thoughtful and well written piece with the writers own and well expressed opinion on why he does not want Tielemans and wishes to keep Xhaka , neither of which I agree about.
Where I firmly DO take the thrust of his article is when he argues that we are steadily building a far better side and he and I HAVE EVERY CONFIDENCE IN THIS MANAGER . Our fanbase is divided between MA supporters, such as I, Vinod and many others. And, on the other hand , those who have never given him a proper chance at all, right from his start.
I do not call THAT outlook as being a supporter; a fan yes perhaps, but NOT a supporter. Just my take !
Uhh – what’s this, a positive article on our transfer dealings??
That can’t be right – prepare yourself for incoming missiles 😉
Personally, I don’t know what all the talk about Tielemanns is for.
I wouldn’t buy him, but if we do, I trust the manager to know more than me…
Raphina is a good deal for £35,000. Anything outside that isn’t worth it.
Same can be said of Gabriel Jesus, I don’t think is he worth the £50,000 tag on him. Instead we can go for another striker that fits the team and has different playing style to Eddie
Gabriel is a similar player to Eddie.
Agreed, we don’t need Tielemans since we’ve got Smith-Rowe and Partey
If Arsenal sign Martinez to play as a CDM, Partey could play in a more advanced position and use his dribbling skills to break the opposition’s defense
Hi…
This is Arsenal. Plenty links and rumours until dead li e and wnd up signing leftovers….!
Arsenal has No “game changing” players like Spurs or even Palace.
enalikely end the season 5th or 6th…!
Same old same old Arsenal.
.plenty hot air and Noice.
To me not a beast of a squad. More like a lean lynx like squad where we rely less on power but more on skill, patience consistency and perseverence. I would be astounded if we were to sign Tielemans now we have signed Vieira. The Martinez talk seems to ask more questions than answers. What position/ positions is he being bought for? So far number 6 Number 5 Number 8 number 4 and number 3 have all been mentioned. Does it mean Tierney Tomiyasu Magalhaes and Partey are all long term injury concerns some of whom will probably be sold sooner rather than later. Is Xhaka leaving? Martinez seems to be the ultimate shape shifter, swiss army knife buy one get 6 for free. Wonder if he can play 9 🙂
It is a positive article…..if the signings actually happen!!
But to think we would give city and pool a run for the PL is cloud cuckoo land, when one considers what we witnessed last season.
The biggest issue with Mikel’s squad is consistency – something that those two clubs show week in and week out.
I hope MA gets the players he wants and he gets the consistency required.
As for being excited about Vieria and Mikel pulling a fast one, one wonders why he got such a clear run on the player and, as I know nothing about him, reserve my judgement.
Tielemans is needed. I’ll rather have him than Raphinha. MF is what makes teams win or lose. He is top top priority. Xhaka’s time has come to an end.
Xhaka 💤💤💤💤🤥🥵
You just said Tielemans is slow and then said you want Xhaka in the team. Strange reasoning. Xhaka is way slower and less creative than Tielemans With Xhaka we will win sweet FA….not the FA cup. Xhaka is the slowest midfielder in the EPL….and a negative player as well….who drops us a few games a year.
Could not agree more. He’s also had his chance
I get why Martinez is been linked. Tierny is about the only player who may miss start of the season. Tomiyasu is back, he played intl game for Japan. All our cb are fit. So if Martinez deal is ok price wise I say go get him. He’s a beast of a player. He gets in to the battle 8/10 so my only worry is tavarez. What do we do with him? Send him on loan or push him forward? I know there is a player in there. Lokonga is one player arsenal should be looking to loan to Burnley(Vincent company) he knows him from Anderlecht. He needs to toughen up. He’s easily bypassed. Raphina signing will be a statement of intent. If that happens I don’t see why we should sign g.jesus. we would have martinelli, nketia and probably Tammy Abraham different kind of striker to martinelli and nketia.
PJ-SA
Xhaka is shite and holds us back. Drops us points every year.
I agree but he got an extension and is still here.
PJ
And if he plays we will win zilch.
Total bollocks of an article, we are so lightweight all over the pitch why get Bissouma for 25 m as your so happy with Granit X, TOTALLY DELUDED!
Straight to the point ,I like it .
If there is no xhaka replacement and Jesus plus nketiah are our attacking options then I am sorry to say it’s back to fighting for 6th place and hoping competition falters … still plenty of time … I’m a fan of raphinia but not a priority and Pepe still on our books!!!
You say Xhaka and Partey are good enough to anchor our midfield, but Arteta’s preferred system is Partey as single anchor with two no. 8’s in front – Tielemans is a significant upgrade on Xhaka in this system.
So ode and vieria at 10
esr wide left
partey, xhaka, elneny as exp mids
other 3 likely to be loaned for more playing time
how do we not need both guys mentioned in this article?
If Tielemans is slow, then what can you say about Xhaka?.Tielemans is far far ahead of Xhaka in my own opinion. I’d rather a Tielemans to a Xhaka,
The best football I saw Arsenal play Last season was against a strong Man City team until the Gabriel red card. The midfield was anchored by Xhaka and Partey( with a run of games). I do believe that we need another midfield anchor but Xhaka isn’t the problem Partey is. He is unlucky with fitness. Xhaka is not the fastest(like the majority of our players) and can be a bit reckless(so is Gabriel) but isnt a bad player. Extreme criticism of Xhaka here stems from none footballing reasons… and folks here like a scapegoat… and joining bandwagons..