Arsenal are certain to beat Norwich on paper (like Brentford)

Reality vs on paper! I know which one I would pick right now!

Wouldn’t it be lovely if things in life could be based on how it looks on paper when it comes to football?

I say that because if the whole season was based on results with how a teams strength looks “on paper” then I think it would be safe to say that we would win the majority of the games we play, and there would be no crisis at Arsenal.

There is no denying the individual talent we have at the club which looks strong on paper, but the only issue is that right now it is not clicking for one reason or another.

So on paper the game against Norwich is one we should win and win comfortably. Brentford would also have been a game we would have won on paper which would have then given us six points out of two of our 4 games and where we would not be sitting bottom of the Premier League.

But we are living in a real world where the script is not always how it should be.

Yes, we do hope we win against Norwich but whether we will or not remains to be seen.

So after today’s game of course things will become clearer, but one thing we can be sure of is that if we win it prolongs Arteta’s reign but if we lose, as much as most fans want it to end his reign, again in reality it won’t as he seems to have the backing of the board!

We will also see if the boys have had their talk that Aubameyang spoke about before the international break and if they did what sort of effect it will bring.

Although one win will not fix the issues at the club right now, it will surely be a start and will continue if we are consistent and get the wins in more of the games to come no doubt!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_