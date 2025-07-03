Arsenal are chasing a move for €60m-rated Belgian forward

Arsenal are targeting a move for Lyon’s Malick Fofana after expressing interest in acquiring his services. The club are looking to strengthen every position across the frontline. As a result, the Gunners are reportedly keen on signing a highly versatile forward this summer.

As seen by the links to the likes of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, their commitment to signing a ‘modern forward’ is clear. According to the latest developments, however, another player of that ilk is being targeted ahead of a potential summer move.

Arsenal among top clubs tracking Fofana

According to The Independent, Arsenal are in contact regarding Malick Fofana’s situation at Lyon. The Gunners are joined by a host of European giants in the race for his signature. Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are among the most notable clubs showing strong interest in the winger.

Lyon have reportedly set an asking price of €60 million amidst the growing interest. The report claims his valuation could rise significantly if the transfer turns into a bidding contest, and considering the calibre of clubs involved, that is a realistic possibility.

Due to uncertainty surrounding Lyon’s future amid financial difficulties, Fofana is set to leave despite a breakthrough campaign. Lyon were recently demoted from Ligue 1 owing to those issues. Although the club are appealing the decision, they are widely expected to sell the talented winger this summer.

Breakthrough year has top clubs circling

Fofana joined Lyon in January 2024 and went on to score four goals from 21 appearances in the remainder of that season. In his full debut campaign, the 20-year-old scored 11 goals and provided five assists from 41 appearances.

His performances earned widespread plaudits and ultimately led to a debut for Belgium. Operating mostly from the left flank, Fofana is capable of playing across the frontline. His versatility, lightning pace and dribbling skills have made him highly sought after, and the Gunners will be looking to steal a march on their rivals.

If Arsenal make a move, the competition will be intense. But should the club target the Belgian regardless? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…