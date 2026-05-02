Arsenal are ‘close’ but can they take the final step against Fulham?

Arsenal head into today’s clash with Fulham knowing exactly what is at stake. With the title race reaching its defining moments, every single game now feels like a final.

And if you listen to Martin Ødegaard this week, the message is clear. Arsenal believe they are on the brink of something special.

The captain said via Arsenal “I think everyone is feeling that we’re close to something really big” and that belief has been building for months. Near-misses, tough battles, and relentless consistency have all shaped a team that now looks ready to take that final step.

But football rarely gives you anything easily.

Rotation vs momentum – Arteta’s biggest call?

After a demanding Champions League night in Madrid, where the Gunners drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid, Mikel Arteta now faces one of his toughest decisions of the season. Rotate to protect legs, or go full strength to protect momentum in the title race?

Some rotation feels likely, particularly in the full-back areas, but this is no ordinary fixture. There is also the question of Bukayo Saka v Noni Madueke in the starting lineup. Arsenal cannot afford to drop intensity, not with Manchester City breathing down their necks.

It’s a delicate balance between freshness and focus.

History backs a win for Arsenal against Fulham

For some reassurance, we only need to look at the history books.

The Gunners have never lost a home league game to Fulham in 32 attempts, a record stretching back to 1904 and unmatched anywhere else in English football. That’s 122 years of Arsenal dominance!

On paper, it couldn’t be more favourable. But title races are not won on paper as we well know.

This is where mentality comes in. This is where leaders step up. This is where “close” needs to become “done.”

Arsenal have the belief.

They have the quality.

They have the history.

Now they just need the result.

What do you think, Gooners? Is this the moment Arsenal prove they’re ready to go all the way?

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