Arsenal are close to spending the transfer budget, but what about a right-back

Signing James Maddison May Not Be Smart Enough but We Have a Budget to Burn.

In a previous article, I discussed how James Maddison, a true impact signing, will be quite a waste of resources, given the fact that we have a superior talent in James Maddison and other options on the market like Houssem Aouar. In fact, the different midfield options available to Arsenal use up a ridiculous amount of data in the network packets, especially in the summer when the rumour mill is in full flow. However, football at the highest levels is more complicated than that.

Coming into this season, most Arsenal fans will agree that we need 1st team options at RB, CB (as Luiz left), CAM. Rotation options were needed at LB, CM and maybe at ST if both Laca and Nketiah left. The club has quickly added Nuno Tavares and Sambi Albert Lokonga as the rotation options needed at LB and CM. As for the 1st team options, we have already spent big money on Ben White and are linked to big-money moves at CAM and GK.

But what about the rightback spot? Yeah, what about it? The market for rightbacks is currently quite dry. There is no real eye-catching and available talent. At best we can get Max Aarons, a decent 20 year old talent who will cost a lot, or Tariq Lamptey, an eye-catching talent who just had a very major injury. Some are advocating for Ridle Baku but the club is not linked to him yet. In any case, the market is dry for rightbacks at the moment. It is best to wait and assess Tariq Lamptey’s return from injury before making a move for him.

So, perhaps, the club has decided to be patient on the rightback position. After all, we still have Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers there. This means that the budget for the rightback can go to other needed signings. So, maybe 15 million extra for both the GK and CAM budgets?

Perhaps this explains the links to Aaron Ramsdale for 32 million pounds and James Maddison for 60 or 70 million pounds. Add the Ben White fee and this translates roughly to 150 million pounds. Before sales. I guess that’s the warchest right there.

For whatever reason at all, we may well see a cheaper attacking midfielder from France as the second option, especially if we are not buying a rightback. James Maddison is ready-made and proven. He is also English. And he would be more media presentable than Grealish. Perhaps, it is not a question of misallocating resources but of actually using everything we’ve got. We can spend mindlessly on a CAM now if we choose to wait until next season for a new RB.

If so, then carry on, sign James Maddison.