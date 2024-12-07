Arsenal are close to tying down a crucial figure in Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff

Mikel Arteta has rightfully received a chunk of the plaudits for Arsenal’s title pushes in the last few campaigns. He has received even more this campaign due to some impressive milestones reached because of a combination of matches played and wins.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing for him, when the need for criticism arose in the past, we have certainly made our feelings known. In rendering out our frustrations or our affections to the gaffer, we so often forget the efforts of his backroom staff. Looking at Nicolas Jover for instance, you can clearly see the pivotal role they play. Another crucial member who deserves as much credit for our successes has been Albert Stuivenberg.

Affectionately dubbed “Airpod Albert” by the Arsenal faithful, he has been a prominent figure among Arteta’s backroom staff since his arrival in 2019. Their understanding and chemistry between the two has been telling despite their considerable age gap.

Due to his age (54), he will definitely have an eye for a lead managerial role in the nearest future but for now he has agreed to sign a new contract extension with us. According to Fabrizio Romano, he has agreed to sign a new deal with us until June 2027. This is great news considering his importance to Arteta and the club in general. He will be hoping to finally win a major honor over the course of his three year extension!

With his deal now virtually confirmed, the next should, and I believe will, be Nicolas Jover, reports have already started circulating of a new and improved deal for the Spaniard, tying him down next will be very important.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

