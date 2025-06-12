Arsenal are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest wide man

Arsenal are among several clubs keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, as the Gunners continue their push to strengthen the squad this summer.

A new striker remains the club’s top priority, but attention is also being paid to the wings. Arsenal are reportedly targeting a consistent left-sided option, someone who can elevate the output beyond what Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard provided last season.

While Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is seen as the dream signing, the complexity and cost of such a move may force Arsenal to explore more realistic alternatives.

Arsenal tracking Elanga amid Premier League competition

According to TBR Football, Arsenal are one of five Premier League clubs interested in Elanga, with Newcastle, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Aston Villa also monitoring the situation. Newcastle are believed to have made a move for Elanga.

The 23-year-old Swede joined Nottingham Forest from Manchester United for £15 million in the summer of 2023. After settling into the starting XI, his influence grew considerably in the 2024/25 campaign.

Elanga ended the season with 6 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League, helping Forest secure a seventh-place finish. His numbers represented a clear step forward from his debut season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Nottingham Forest reportedly value him at £60 million, and they’re in no rush to sell. Should a move happen at that price, it would represent a huge profit in just one year.

Elanga could be a smart Rodrygo alternative

Elanga ticks a lot of boxes for Arsenal. He’s young, Premier League proven, and blessed with electric pace. Importantly for Arteta’s system, he’s also versatile, comfortable on either wing and capable of operating as a central forward.

His ability to stretch defences, play direct football, and adapt to multiple roles makes him a compelling, outside-the-box alternative to Rodrygo.

Whether Arsenal decide to move forward remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt Elanga would bring energy, flexibility, and untapped potential to the squad.

Would Elanga be a smart signing at £60 million, or should Arsenal keep their eyes on bigger names? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

