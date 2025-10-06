Arsenal are ‘closely’ monitoring Real Madrid starlet ahead of a potential move

Arsenal have made a superb start to the season, but they already have one eye on the transfer market ahead of January and even next summer. The Gunners are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League heading into the international break, after breezing past West Ham with a 2-0 win last time out. They have successfully navigated a difficult fixture list at the start of the league season and now face a run of favourable fixtures. They have also been impressive in Europe, winning their first two Champions League games without conceding a goal. The defence has been particularly solid so far, with summer signing Cristhian Mosquera strengthening the collective resolve at the back.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have been and are closely monitoring Spanish youngster Victor Valdepenas. The Gunners admire the Real Madrid prodigy and view him as a quality long-term addition to their defensive ranks. The club is keeping a close watch on his progress with Madrid’s reserve team ahead of a potential move in the future. However, signing the player from Real Madrid will not be straightforward, as the Spanish giants are unlikely to want to part with him. The 18-year-old central defender signed a long-term contract until 2029 last year, and with the contracts of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Valdepenas may be fast-tracked into the first-team set-up. For now, Arsenal will have to bide their time and see how the situation develops.

Learning from Mosquera’s success

Arsenal’s most recent defensive acquisition from La Liga, Cristhian Mosquera, has been an instant hit at the Emirates. His assured displays have made him one of the standout signings of the recent transfer window. The Gunners will be hoping to replicate that success if they eventually make a move for Valdepenas, whose potential is attracting attention beyond Spain.

A long-term investment

Valdepenas represents the type of forward-thinking recruitment that Arsenal’s hierarchy have been keen to prioritise under Mikel Arteta. While immediate reinforcements are always important, building a strong pipeline of talent is crucial for sustaining success both domestically and in Europe. If the young Spaniard continues his upward trajectory, the Gunners could once again benefit from a shrewd piece of business in the years ahead.

