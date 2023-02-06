“Arsenal are confident” that Saka is “going nowhere”

“He’s Absolutely Going Nowhere” Gooners Told Top Star Is Not Leaving The Emirates, Any Time Soon

Nothing is certain, but Arsenal fans can be certain that Bukayo Saka is not going anywhere, according to Dean Jones.

After Gabriel Martinelli committed his future to Arsenal, all eyes are on William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, who, like Martinelli, have contracts expiring in the summer and have pledged their allegiance to Arsenal by agreeing to new contracts. Despite the fact that it is unlikely that anyone would want to leave Arteta’s project at Arsenal.

There may be concerns about Saka, who has shone brightly this season, being persuaded to leave Arsenal for Real Madrid or Manchester City, but there is no need to be concerned.

“The core of that squad are going absolutely nowhere; Arsenal are confident that they’re not,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“Someone like Saka, they know that the vultures will be circling if there’s any sign of discontent or any sign of him becoming available.”

Saka has been something else this season, adding goals and assists to his trickery. He has 7 goals and 7 assists in 20 games, and Arsenal would not lose such a player on a free transfer; it just doesn’t seem right.

Sam P



