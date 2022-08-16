Arsenal are ‘definitely’ considering a move to sign Premier League star

Transfer specialist Dean Jones has claimed that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans ‘definitely’ remains on Arsenal’s radar this summer as we look to bolster our midfield area.

The Belgian has been strongly linked with the club for months now, with reports that our club made contact with his representatives early on in 2022, and with less than 12 months remaining on his contract, a deal should be rather routine.

Youri appears to have made it clear that an extension to his contract with Leicester is of no interest to him, so either his club must sell up or risk losing him for nothing come the summer of 2023.

Despite the above, there appears to be no offers on the table for his signature, at least not from our side, but Jones insists that we are not ruling out changing that in the near future.

“Tielemans is definitely still someone they’re considering an offer for,” DJ told GiveMeSport. “Leicester definitely do not want this one going down to deadline day and losing him then because that would leave them in trouble.

“And the player, to be fair, hasn’t really pushed for anything at the moment, but at the same time he hasn’t had any firm offers.”

I’m not entirely sure what the hold up is, but I still want us to get this deal done. I wonder if the club is now holding out for some departures before investing further in the squad after the arrivals of five players already, although his most recent performance against our side wasn’t anything close to his best.

I wonder if we could tempt the Foxes into knocking off part of the fee by including Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a makeweight, knowing we would have to add cash on top in order to get that deal done.

Do you think Leicester could be interested in AMN? What do you think is stopping us from moving for Tielemans at present?

Patrick

