Arsenal are “desperate to sell” Alex Lacazette

Although we have been bombarded with hundreds of Arsenal transfer rumours in the last month, we have seen little or no reported interest in Alexanfre Lacazette at all, but the Gunners are apparently “desperate” to sell Alexandre Lacazette, according to Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast.

Lacazette ended up as Arsenal’s top striker last season, with Aubameyang not reaching his normal heights, but as he is entering the final 18 months of his contract, most Arsenal fans were expecting him to be either given an extension or be allowed to run down his contract, but if Arteta is keen to revamp our forward line as much as the defence, maybe something will have to give.

McGarry seems convinced that the Gunners are now wanting to offload Lacazette, not only to get some money for the transfer kitty, but also to try and reduce our wage bill even further. McGarry said,as transcribed by The Express: “Arsenal are desperately, desperately, and as we said aggressively, marketing some of their higher-paid players in order to put money back into the budget with regards to how the club moves forward,” he said,

“Alexandre Lacazette is one of the players they are desperate to sell.

“In doing so they would get a transfer fee, they don’t mind if the fee was obviously less than what they paid for the player.

“Because his contract is so expensive, they would happily accept a lower fee in order to get him off the wage bill, and in doing so make room for younger players who Mikel Arteta has identified as the future of Arsenal, rather than the present or the past.

“So Arsenal very much in a position where they need to sell before they can buy.”

It certainly looks like Arteta and Edu are trying to build a younger team to grow together in his long term project, but so far the rumour mill is hardly giving us any indication of any interest so far.

Do you think we should keep hold of him until the end of his contract, or give him an extension, or cash in on him as soon as possible?