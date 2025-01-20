Arsenal are dropping too many points from winning positions this campaign.

Arsenal, in what is becoming a regular sight this campaign, passed up the opportunity to keep pace with Liverpool in the title race. The draw against Aston Villa would have been frustrating in itself; however, the manner in which we dropped points is even harder to swallow. Incredibly, Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead in a fashion quite uncharacteristic of the team, with the goals conceded coming from balls into the box. Regardless, it still doesn’t justify throwing away a win that seemed to be in the bag. Though it’s the first time this season we’ve dropped points from a two-goal cushion, it’s certainly not the first time we’ve dropped points from winning positions—and that is becoming a real concern.

What’s even more worrying is that we’ve dropped more points from winning positions this season than in any of the previous four campaigns. Indeed, our total of 12 points dropped from such positions is the highest since the 2019/20 campaign (21 points). The troubling aspect of this is that we’re now putting up numbers reminiscent of arguably the most difficult period in our recent history. That figure could also increase significantly, as the season is far from over. Furthermore, the way we drew the game marked the first time since that same 2019/20 campaign that we’ve failed to win a home match despite holding a two-goal advantage. Crystal Palace in October 2019 was the last team to deny us a win under such circumstances.

Even so, the latter stat isn’t the most concerning aspect. The real issue is that we’re dropping far too many points from winning positions, which has led to us drawing far more games than we should. It’s difficult to admit, but this doesn’t look like the form of champions. While many factors have contributed—including moments of bad luck—it’s incredibly disappointing that we’ve surrendered so many points after being in control.

Thoughts?

BENJAMIN KENNETH