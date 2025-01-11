Arsenal are due to receive a cash boost from an unexpected source.

AS Monaco has seemingly completed the signing of Danish striker Mika Biereth from Sturm Graz after an agreement was reached between the two parties. According to Fabrizio Romano, a fixed fee of €13 million, along with a further €2 million in add-ons, has been agreed for a player who was previously on our books.

Indeed, if the name sounds familiar, it is because he spent three years with us before we eventually sold him for £4 million. Having joined our academy from Fulham in 2021, he did not manage to make an appearance for us before leaving, although he had a few loan spells during his time at the club. Interestingly, he had two loan spells in his final season with us. He spent the first half of the season with Motherwell, albeit rather unsuccessfully, before moving to Austrian side Sturm Graz for the remainder of the campaign, where he impressed enough to earn a permanent move.

His nine goals for the Austrian side last season played a crucial role in their league and cup double success. He has carried that fine form into this campaign, amassing a very impressive tally of 14 goals and 4 assists. This form has earned him the imminent move to Monaco, which will come as very good news to Arsenal. Football London reported last week that the Gunners inserted a significant sell-on clause in his deal with the Austrian side last summer, and it seems they are set to profit just a few months later.

At the time of writing, it has yet to be confirmed exactly what percentage Arsenal will receive from his imminent move, though it is certainly expected to be a significant chunk of the transfer fee, according to the report mentioned above.

