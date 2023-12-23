Arsenal are “even better than last season” so let’s beat Liverpool this time around

According to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, there’s one thing everyone needs to know about Arsenal, and that is that they are a better team than they were last season.

Different factors have made them this consistent and determined, but Klopp notes that Mikel Arteta’s brilliant summer activity has really improved Arsenal.

According to the German, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya have really been a big plus to what Arteta is trying to do at the Emirates.

Klopp made these claims ahead of his team clash with Arsenal, in a game that could decide who tops the league on Christmas day.

About Arsenal’s progression and the task at hand at Anfield on Saturday evening, Klopp said on Liverpoolfc.com: “We play a super-strong team, a team who played exceptional last season and coming back, are even better than last season.

“They already had a top team, and bringing in really good players to improve the team did that.

“You bring in Rice and Havertz, and it doesn’t make you worse. Raya in goal doesn’t make you worse.”

Arteta is a great coach, he has really evolved his team into the weapon that will fire Arsenal into glory. At times, I feel his work isn’t appreciated much by some Gooners, but hearing Klopp acknowledge what a brilliant summer Arsenal had should be comforting.

Declan Rice has no doubt taken Arsenal’s midfield to greater heights; Kai Havertz is finally justifying Arteta’s desire to bring him to the Emirates; and Raya, though shaky at times, has changed the dynamics of Arsenal’s goalkeeping.

I agree with Klopp that Arsenal are much more composed and better side than last year, and I really hope we can improve on last season’s draw at Anfield this time.

COYG!

Sam P

