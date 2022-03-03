Arsenal are “evolving” but Arteta is aiming even higher

Arsenal are aiming for the very top by Sam P

I for one have been surprised and impressed on how high Mikel Arteta has taken the club with the youngest team in the League that has only been playing together really since September.

After losing our first few games there were very few Arsenal fans that would have predicted that by March we would be just one game away from the Top Four with three games in hand. But here we are and it seems the saying “You can’t win nothing with kids” is being tested by Arteta’s youngsters, as we are set to grab a Champions League place from far more experienced and richer squads.

Top Four will be fantastic this season, but let us consider how much better and successful we will be when the squad have playing together for another year, and if Arteta and Edu can conjure up another fantastic transfer window.

As Arteta told Eurosport just last week: “I am happy with the direction we are taking. I’m not happy with where we are based on where we want to be, that’s for sure. Because we want to be competing with and challenging the best teams in this league in consecutive seasons.

“We are not there yet but I think the team is evolving in the right direction. The project and the phases that we proposed – they are happening and there are positives to take, but we are not there.”

In my opinion, if we have made it to Fourth Place when we are only halway through Arteta’s project, why shouldn’t we believe that Arteta can take us to the very top in the next two or three years?

I certainly believe it!

Sam P.

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…