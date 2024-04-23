Arsenal are exceptional right now, but mentally and physically still have a line to cross

I went back and forth this week regarding Arsenal. On one hand I am aware it’s harsh to give the team a hard time for losing their first league game of 2024, especially when our only other dropped points this year have been at the Etihad. Arsenal and Liverpool knew they might have to be flawless to finish above Man City, one slip up lethal, a draw feeling like a defeat. If that’s the case, you have to hold your hands up and accept that’s the standards Pep Guardiola has set in English Football.
There is equally zero disgrace to lose at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel predicted that his dressing room of players who play knockout football in Europe every year would give him an advantage.
Too many Gooners are ultra-sensitive. They take questioning the team’s mentality as an insult when it’s actually just a reflection of where a young squad stands. Every club in their history goes through that cycle. Ex-Gunners like Henry and Fabregas have stressed that once we get over the line once, the next time will be easier.
That’s our perception within the larger football community. A side that plays attractive football but who, in April and May will go missing.
What’s been noticeable in the last week is the divide within the fan base, reminiscent of Mr. Wenger’s final years in North London. It was like you had to be ‘Wenger in’ or ‘Wengerout’ and there couldn’t be an in-between.
I have heard some supporters go as far as to question Arteta’s future at the club, which is silly, while others feel our manager is immune from any criticism. Like most things the truth is probably in the middle.
Just because he’s taken us back to the Champions League and title contenders doesn’t mean he can’t be questioned.
His management of Nketiah, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Vieira, etc could yet prove costly because (whisper it quietly) we looked tired on Saturday night. Players even looked too exhausted to even celebrate at full time. Not just physically but mentally exhausted. Vieira and Partey have nearly 100 million in assets. Nketiah and Nelson are on 100,000 pounds a week. Other options are available to our manager, he just doesn’t trust them. It’d not the first or last time he’s washed his hands of talent.
I look at Saka and while his mind might be willing to push through the next two London Derbies, his body might not.
That’s why Declan Rice’s performance was immense, because he too looked like the schedule is creeping up with him, yet he pushed himself to the maximum.
That’s why the second half was refreshing to me as we seemed to find our composure, where the longer the match has gone in our last two fixtures we went through the motions. Mentally, Trossard’s goal before half-time was huge. Trossard (like Havertz’s) finishing seems better the less time he has to think.
We will have to play better to beat Chelsea and Spurs. Yet in a week where our mindset has been scrutinized there is something beautiful about getting three points at the Molineux without playing well.
Examples have been highlighted in the last 7 days why this youthful group might not be able to get over the line. Villa and Bayern were moments these players let pass them by. If we mention them though it’s only right, we point out the evidence where character is shown.
Even if it turns out that we lack the leadership to handle squeaky bum time doesn’t mean we are not progressing in that area. Again, it doesn’t have to be one or the other.
After the week we had we were never going to be amazing at Wolves. Yet that isn’t a sign of a good team, one that can win away from home without playing well?
Dare I say, habit of Champions?
Isn’t a sign of maturity getting three points on your travels having just returned from abroad?
Bearing in mind the disappointment we brought back with us from Germany. With that adversity, no room for error, a team with aches and pains and all the stress of the world on their shoulders, last night was a banana skin waiting to happen.
Quite simply, it was game previous versions of Arsenal over the years wouldn’t I have won. Now that we do Is based on the defensive structurs our boss has built.
The maximum points against Chelsea and Spurs are physically and mentally asking for too much, and we will have to play better than this weekend. Whatever happens though, keep these players together and one year … it will happen.
Dan
good article, and well timed
Arsenal and Arteta are not defined by trophies alone, there can be no doubt Arsenal has improved in quality, depth, mentality and tactically in 2023/24 even if we end up empty handed
reaching CL for the first time in 7years is an achievement, reaching the quarter finals an over-performance
and i think there was a little bit about that last season too, we surprised everyone, including our own supporters, to be top of the league, we over-performed to still be in front in March
ironically we use that as stick to beat ourselves up with, and quarter-final Bayern defeat feels the same
Arteta is not without criticism for sure, certainly more rotation from early on in the season, make more use of the subs bench, and earlier in matches, give our youth talent a chance
tactical set-up against Villa back-fired
but Arteta out, no trophy is failure, is just plain crazy
hoping for 3 points tonight, don’t care how we get them
Good to see you’ve turn a new leaf. Keep the faith and Let’s go. COYG!
Great article dan
The only way to gain that mentality to push through crunch time is to actually win the league. The 1st time will always be the hardest and most physically and mentally draining. Look at City they play with a swagger and confidence because they have the experience of having done it. That belief is an unquantifiable advantage.
other way around, mentality first which enables winning a title
example: if Arsenal win all our final 6 games in a row then proves we have the mentality, but we may still not win the title
perhaps you mean winning the title is evidence we have the mentality
This article is by DAN . But is that DAN SMITH? Is so he seems to have changed personality . And he actually uses BALANCE in this immensely welcome, though surprising(for him) piece!
Well balanced and interesting article Dan. We have come far, really far. Let’s bring it home COYG. If we don’t manage this season let’s stay calm and prepare for next season, because the trophy is coming home 🔴⚪️
Well written article Dan which clearly explains how difficult it really is to win the title. The indomitable will to win and/or not lose was last experienced in the 2005/06 season by our legendary Invincibles.
This current squad is moving in that direction and if we can beat Chelsea tonight, we will be favourites in my view. City look to be struggling after their defeat by RM on penalties and the fortunate win against Chelsea. Top players like KdB, Rodri and Haaland are struggling for form with Foden quiet over the last two games. We still have a goal advantage on Liverpool but must win our remaining games to retain it. Mental an physical tiredness applies to every EPL team at this point in the season so that can’t be used as an excuse this is where resolve and the will to win click in.
Btw, as a cheeky OT, Xhaka could well become an Invincible this season with Leverkusen!!!
Good article Dan, it’s hard to disagree with much you say.
My, and I guess many’s, the biggest worry is the lack of rotation in our squad. Even in less important games.
The lack of rotation also hurts resale value. If Nelson had got 15–20 appearances, coming on for Saka, this could likely help in resale value. It would be harder to claim the player is worth 30 million if you never play him. Same goes for ESR and others. So it is a double whammy, the starters are at greater risk of burning out, and the subs don’t get any exposure.
Of the 3 top teams, we have leaned the most on our starters in terms of minutes played.
And for me, particlarly Saka has lost his edge, understandably.
Of course we will never know for sure if would have dropped points had we rotated more.
Seevn postsabovethis one, all rightly complimentary to Dan.
DAN,IF YOU READ THIS, I TRUST THAT HAS TOLD YOU SOMETHING WORTHWHILE
The usual suspects are also missing from this article, that also tells you something worthwhile.
Sensible rational as we enter the final straight.If Gusto and Palmer are missing, our chances of winning the match will improve substantially, as they have, without doubt been the best performers for Chelsea this season.Gusto is a tireless menace going forward and Palmer has blossomed with regular game time which I am pretty sure would be the case with ESR if he was given the chance.