Arsenal are exceptional right now, but mentally and physically still have a line to cross

I went back and forth this week regarding Arsenal. On one hand I am aware it’s harsh to give the team a hard time for losing their first league game of 2024, especially when our only other dropped points this year have been at the Etihad. Arsenal and Liverpool knew they might have to be flawless to finish above Man City, one slip up lethal, a draw feeling like a defeat. If that’s the case, you have to hold your hands up and accept that’s the standards Pep Guardiola has set in English Football.

There is equally zero disgrace to lose at the Allianz Arena. Thomas Tuchel predicted that his dressing room of players who play knockout football in Europe every year would give him an advantage.

Too many Gooners are ultra-sensitive. They take questioning the team’s mentality as an insult when it’s actually just a reflection of where a young squad stands. Every club in their history goes through that cycle. Ex-Gunners like Henry and Fabregas have stressed that once we get over the line once, the next time will be easier.

That’s our perception within the larger football community. A side that plays attractive football but who, in April and May will go missing.

What’s been noticeable in the last week is the divide within the fan base, reminiscent of Mr. Wenger’s final years in North London. It was like you had to be ‘Wenger in’ or ‘Wengerout’ and there couldn’t be an in-between.

I have heard some supporters go as far as to question Arteta’s future at the club, which is silly, while others feel our manager is immune from any criticism. Like most things the truth is probably in the middle.

Just because he’s taken us back to the Champions League and title contenders doesn’t mean he can’t be questioned.

His management of Nketiah, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Vieira, etc could yet prove costly because (whisper it quietly) we looked tired on Saturday night. Players even looked too exhausted to even celebrate at full time. Not just physically but mentally exhausted. Vieira and Partey have nearly 100 million in assets. Nketiah and Nelson are on 100,000 pounds a week. Other options are available to our manager, he just doesn’t trust them. It’d not the first or last time he’s washed his hands of talent.

I look at Saka and while his mind might be willing to push through the next two London Derbies, his body might not.

That’s why Declan Rice’s performance was immense, because he too looked like the schedule is creeping up with him, yet he pushed himself to the maximum.

That’s why the second half was refreshing to me as we seemed to find our composure, where the longer the match has gone in our last two fixtures we went through the motions. Mentally, Trossard’s goal before half-time was huge. Trossard (like Havertz’s) finishing seems better the less time he has to think.

We will have to play better to beat Chelsea and Spurs. Yet in a week where our mindset has been scrutinized there is something beautiful about getting three points at the Molineux without playing well.

Examples have been highlighted in the last 7 days why this youthful group might not be able to get over the line. Villa and Bayern were moments these players let pass them by. If we mention them though it’s only right, we point out the evidence where character is shown.

Even if it turns out that we lack the leadership to handle squeaky bum time doesn’t mean we are not progressing in that area. Again, it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

After the week we had we were never going to be amazing at Wolves. Yet that isn’t a sign of a good team, one that can win away from home without playing well?

Dare I say, habit of Champions?

Isn’t a sign of maturity getting three points on your travels having just returned from abroad?

Bearing in mind the disappointment we brought back with us from Germany. With that adversity, no room for error, a team with aches and pains and all the stress of the world on their shoulders, last night was a banana skin waiting to happen.

Quite simply, it was game previous versions of Arsenal over the years wouldn’t I have won. Now that we do Is based on the defensive structurs our boss has built.

The maximum points against Chelsea and Spurs are physically and mentally asking for too much, and we will have to play better than this weekend. Whatever happens though, keep these players together and one year … it will happen.

Dan