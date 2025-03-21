Arsenal are eyeing up a surprising move for a PL star

Arsenal are gearing up for a big summer. Every indication is pointing to that, from the imminent arrival of Andrea Berta to reports of a £300m war chest at our disposal, it’ll be a big summer of spending for the club. Due to players leaving in the summer – which will probably be a lot – Arsenal will have to strengthen multiple areas across the pitch. Talks of this have largely centered on the procurement of a new number 9 but other areas, such as the midfield and surprisingly the left-back position, will be in need of strengthening as well.

With that said perhaps the most important position to strengthen other than centrally will be the wings. For starters, neither Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli or Raheem Sterling have been good enough this campaign, and with the latter almost certainly leaving in the summer, a void will be left. Among the options we’re looking at filling that void, Nico Williams has been a recurring name but links have been made recently to players like Ademola Lookman, Moise Kean and Leroy Sane.

The latest name is certainly surprising and it’s none other than Liverpool’s Luis Diaz. TEAMtalk revealed exclusively that Arsenal are interested in the Colombian international and could be ready to move for him in the summer. With two years remaining on his current deal, this summer will present the best opportunity for the Reds to receive any substantial fee for him, and it has been revealed that the player would be open to move at the end of this season. What will come as a blow for a potential pursuit is the amount of clubs showing interest in him. Barcelona has been touted to be his most likely destination but AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

Despite the interest, the report stated Arsenal will only make a concrete move should they miss out on top targets. Given his Premier League experience and attacking prowess, a move for him will represent a good piece of business from the Gunners. One downside to a potential deal however is the player’s age. Being 28-years-old you can argue that he’s only hitting his prime but the thing is that Arsenal usually don’t target players in that age bracket.

All things considered, he would undoubtedly represent a good signing in my opinion. Let me know your thoughts too Gooners – thoughts on a potential Arsenal move on Diaz?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

