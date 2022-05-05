Arsenal are favourites for La Liga forward despite competition from AC Milan

Marco Asensio could head to Arsenal at the end of this season as the Gunners monitor him.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed signing players from Real Madrid either on loan or permanently, and the Spain international might become his next acquisition.

The attacker has found space in the Madrid first team hard to come by, and he has an expiring contract with them as well.

As they negotiate a new deal with him, Los Blancos are also open to selling the forward for the right price.

This has encouraged some clubs to consider a move for him, and Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature.

Todofichajes claims he also has an interest from AC Milan, but Arsenal is currently the favourite to sign the former Mallorca man.

This is because the Gunners will happily pay his valuation of 40m euros, but AC Milan will want to spread the payment, something Madrid might not accept.

Just Arsenal Opinion

For the sake of squad depth, Arsenal can sign Asensio, but he is not prolific enough to be our main attacker.

He can offer us something extra in attack, and his knack for scoring impressive goals could be useful in unlocking some matches.

But we still need a proven goal-scorer to take us to the next level.