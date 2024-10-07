[Stats] Arsenal are finally seeing the greatest version of Thomas Partey – we must keep him

I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen enough; Arsenal cannot afford to let Thomas Partey leave. He hasn’t received the recognition he deserves; all he got is, “Can he stay fit?” “Could he play right back?”

However, Partey’s exploits, like those of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, have helped the Gunners shine this season. For the first time since moving to North London, he has started the first seven Arsenal league games. His midfield partners have missed games due to suspensions and injuries, but not him. He’s made a name for himself by performing admirably.

Versus Southampton The Gunners lacked a fit right back, but Partey assured Mikel Arteta that he could still play there. Many were unsure of the Thomas Partey we’d see at right back, but after 84 minutes, we were impressed.

• 100% duels won (5/5)

• 100% tackles won (4/4)

• 100% dribbles won (1/1)

• 92% passing accuracy (69/75)

• 95 touches

• 1 dangerous shot

• 1/2 successful aerial duels

• 10 passes into the opposition third

• 3/5 accurate crosses

You should recognise Partey, Arsenal’s unsung hero. He remained standing when Arsenal’s midfield collapsed due to injury. And when a number of Arsenal’s right-backs were unable to play, he was ready to fill in. Nobody has ever questioned the quality of the Ghanaian international; it is his fitness that’s always been a concern.

This is the greatest version of Partey we’ve seen at Arsenal; it’s as if he’s improved his fitness with each game. Rumors circulated that Arsenal was considering offering him a new two-year deal, and he’s clearly demonstrating the wisdom of that decision.

Daniel O

