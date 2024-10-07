[Stats] Arsenal are finally seeing the greatest version of Thomas Partey – we must keep him

I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen enough; Arsenal cannot afford to let Thomas Partey leave. He hasn’t received the recognition he deserves; all he got is, “Can he stay fit?” “Could he play right back?”
However, Partey’s exploits, like those of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, have helped the Gunners shine this season. For the first time since moving to North London, he has started the first seven Arsenal league games. His midfield partners have missed games due to suspensions and injuries, but not him. He’s made a name for himself by performing admirably.
Versus Southampton The Gunners lacked a fit right back, but Partey assured Mikel Arteta that he could still play there. Many were unsure of the Thomas Partey we’d see at right back, but after 84 minutes, we were impressed.
• 100% duels won (5/5)
• 100% tackles won (4/4)
• 100% dribbles won (1/1)
• 92% passing accuracy (69/75)
• 95 touches
• 1 dangerous shot
• 1/2 successful aerial duels
• 10 passes into the opposition third
• 3/5 accurate crosses
You should recognise Partey, Arsenal’s unsung hero. He remained standing when Arsenal’s midfield collapsed due to injury. And when a number of Arsenal’s right-backs were unable to play, he was ready to fill in. Nobody has ever questioned the quality of the Ghanaian international; it is his fitness that’s always been a concern.
This is the greatest version of Partey we’ve seen at Arsenal; it’s as if he’s improved his fitness with each game. Rumors circulated that Arsenal was considering offering him a new two-year deal, and he’s clearly demonstrating the wisdom of that decision.
Daniel O
Arteta did say partey came back from holiday in the best shape he’s ever been at Arsenal.
Finger crossed he stays fit.
There was a time in the not too distance pass where Thomas Partey and player call Vareta, who once represent the French champion (PSG) were the two best players as a defensive midfielders.
I personally gave the Ghanaian international the edge, as he was far stronger and technically sound.
Partey was almost never injured and would be the first name on Diego Simmone team sheet.
He must have had a passion for Arsenal to leave a team that was an automatic qualifier of champion league to join the gunners, who had not seen European nights for many moons.
Yet here is another one armchair managers seems get all wrong, not remembering class Is permanent
I am a big fan of Partey, when he is fit and has a run of games he shows he is class. That said, my gut tells me sell him if the right offer comes in.
No one would ever ague the qualities Pathey brings to the team as a defensive midfielder. But his annoying injury concerns can’t be overlooked considering he isn’t getting younger. He is occasionally bypassed by quick midfielders.
You just never can tell if his injury will reoccure. Most times is age wouldn’t help matters, so Arsenal as a club needs to be proactive. And that’s why Merino was bought.
Jorginho though a year older was giving one year contract because his injury situation is better than
Pathey. I hope Pathey keeps fit for better part of the season and he could be given a year extension of his contact.