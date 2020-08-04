Arsenal are getting closer and closer to signing Willian as date is set for talks

Arsenal has set next week as the date that they will hold formal talks with Willian as they close in on his free signing for Chelsea, according to the Telegraph.

Willian looks set to leave Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge with the Blues unable to meet his demands for a lengthier deal.

They want to keep him, but they cannot promise him more than a two-year deal which he doesn’t want to accept.

Arsenal is prepared to give him a three-year deal to tempt him to move across town to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners an exciting team to watch and play for again and after reaching the Europa League group stages for next season, they will look to strengthen their team in this transfer market.

Arteta has a list of players that he would like to join his squad as he reshapes the team that he inherited late last year.

Now that the Gunners are in the Europa League, they will have secured some much-needed funds for their transfers and that should help them meet the wage demands that Willian will place on them.

They might also get lucky and get rid of Mesut Ozil this summer even if they will have to subsidise his wages and that will free up more space to get good free agents like Willian.