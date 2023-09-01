Arsenal are giving Manchester United Déjà vu with another headline transfer raid

Arsenal Women are giving Manchester United Women a Déjà vu of the January transfer window with another headline transfer raid.

In the January transfer window, Arsenal approached Manchester United with a record bid for their striker, Alessia Russo, who would become a free agent only months later. The Red Devils didn’t consider the Gunners’ transfer advances and snubbed their offer saying Russo “is not for sale at any price” . Unfortunately, that decision came back to bite them as they lost Russo on a free transfer months later, with the Lionesses striker joining Arsenal on a free transfer.

Just like in the January transfer window, Arsenal have made another record bid to Manchester United in this window, but this time it’s for their world class goalie, Mary Earps. Though the proposal was rebuffed the Gunners, as per DAZN, are going back with an improved offer—an over £100k offer that should be a record offer for a goalie (Kailen Sheridan is the most expensive goalkeeper buy; San Diego Wave bought her for £100k from Gotham FC).

Why does Jonas Eidevall want Earps?

The Swede is keen to win the WSL title next season. This summer, he has made it his mission to recruit top stars he can lay his hands on, to help him end Arsenal Women’s 5-year league title drought.

Earps is one of the best goalies there is. Since joining Manchester United from Wolfsburg in 2019, the 30-year-old has established herself as the finest goalie in club football and international games. Last year, she won the Euros with England, and she’s also impressed between the sticks for the Lionesses in the recently concluded FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, picking up the Golden Glove award. She was also crowned the best women’s goalkeeper in the world by FIFA last year.

Manchester United must be wise about their goalie’s future; her deal expires next summer. They need to cash in on her if she hasn’t indicated she’ll be willing to extend her contract. Would Arsenal be keen to buy her on a record deal if she hadn’t given them a hint that she’s open to joining them? I don’t think so..

