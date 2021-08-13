Arsenal are great odds after Arteta says Brentford are a “really tough opponent”

Playing any newly promoted side at the beginning of the season is always going to be tough, because they have arrived after a very successful season and are not used to losing many games at all.

In fact they haven’t lost a home League game since March, and with the fans back in their fancy new ground, they will not be short of inspiration.

Brentford have fought their way from the Fourth Division 25 years ago to work their way up to the pinnacle of English football through good management and shrewd transfer business, and they must be buzzing with goodwill and confidence.

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is under no illusions that Arsenal are going to find it easy in any way this evening. The boss told Arsenal.com: “If you look historically at what they’ve done in the last few years there’s a very clear direction,”

“I think from top to bottom of the club they know what they want to do and they execute it really well. I think they will be a really tough opponent for every team in the Premier League.

“[I like] the clarity in what they do. They’ve been doing it for a long time together and you can see they have that fluidity and chemistry between them, and they believe that the plan they’ve put in place works for them. I think that’s a big strength for any team.”

Actually a possible benefit for Arsenal fans that like to have a bet while watching our games is that because of our recent upheavals and our poor pre-season form, the bookies do not fancy us at all this season.

And the news that Aubameyang and Lacazette are going to miss the Brentford game has made everyone even less confident about an Arsenal win.

Even in our underwhelming last few years, away at any promoted side would see us priced as at least 1/2 or even shorter, but today bookies like 188bet are offering even money or better to beat a team that has even never played in the Premier League before.

I am 100% certain that Arteta will have the team ready to fight for trophies this season, and he knows how important a win today will mean for him and the fans, and to kickstart the season before our two upcoming massive games.

I really believe that Arsenal are going to be a different prospect to the one that couldn’t beat Chelsea and Tottenham, and I am seeing goals galore in this game! For Arsenal I hope!

COYG