“Arsenal are in no doubt that the Liverpool game will go ahead”

Hopefully the furore from Arsenal’s postponement of the North London Derby will calm down at last, as it now seems certain that we will finally have our rescheduled League Cup semifinal against Liverpool concluded on Thursday evening.

Despite the huffing and puffing, it is easily forgotten that it was Liverpool themselves that called for the game to be postponed in the first place, and Mikel Arteta is still for the Gunners to play as many games as possible as long as we have a full team available.

Although Arsenal have let another player leave this week, as in Sead Kolasinac, according to the Arsenal specialist journalist Charles Watts it would appear that Arsenal are pretty sure that the game will go ahead, as there have been more players returning to training.

Watts tweeted last night…..



With Odegaard’s return, and having recalled Miguel Azeez from Portsmouth, Arteta will now be able to field a passable midfield pairing, but it looks like Cedric Soares hasn’t recovered in time so we are sweating on the return of Tomiyasu.

And, if we are really lucky, Arteta could also have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers also fit and available for selection, in which case I think we could actually have a very strong team on the pitch as we aim to book a place in the League Cup Final against Chelsea.

COYG!!!!!!