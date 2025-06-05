Arsenal are in talks to sign England Women winger, after UWCL success

Arsenal Women are in advanced discussions with Chloe Kelly over a permanent move following her successful loan spell at the club. The English winger joined from Manchester City in the January transfer window after expressing a strong desire to leave the Etihad in search of regular football.

Her decision to go public with her frustrations raised eyebrows, particularly after reports linked her with a controversial switch to Manchester United. However, she ultimately chose North London, arriving on a six-month loan deal which has since proved to be a smart piece of business for the Gunners.

Kelly plays key role in European glory

Kelly featured prominently during the second half of the season and played a vital role in helping Arsenal secure their first UEFA Women’s Champions League title since 2007. Her directness and work rate added depth to the attack, and her impact did not go unnoticed.

In 13 appearances across all competitions, Kelly contributed to seven goals. Five of those appearances came in Europe, where her performances proved crucial in the Gunners’ march to continental silverware.

Arsenal are currently in contract talks with three players, and Chloe Kelly is among them as reported on Arsenal.com. Negotiations are said to be progressing well as the club looks to secure her services for the long term.

Focus shifts to international duty

While her club future is being resolved, Kelly remains focused on national team responsibilities. After recently featuring in England’s UEFA Nations League fixtures, she is set for a short break before rejoining the Lionesses ahead of their Euro 2025 campaign.

England will face Jamaica in a friendly on 29th June, before beginning their European Championship title defence against France on 5th July. The Lionesses have also been drawn alongside the Netherlands and Wales in Group D, with the tournament set to take place in Switzerland.

Kelly is no stranger to tournament heroics. She famously scored the winning goal in extra time against Germany in the 2022 final, delivering England their first European Championship title.

With her future at Arsenal potentially being secured, Kelly will be eager to inspire her country once again this summer.

Thoughts on the talks to keep her permanently, Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….