Arsenal are just consistently inconsistent

Villa bring Arsenal back to square one!

Just where on earth do I begin I really don’t know, but the morning after the night before and it actually doesn’t feel any better. In fact it feels worse.

An embarrassing 3-0 loss to a rather reformed Aston Villa side should be no shock let’s be honest, they put seven past Liverpool and thank god it was only three past us, so I guess it’s not all bad if you look at it that way. Let’s put it this way; as an Arsenal fan if you don’t laugh at the disappointing losses and performances then you will cry. I would rather laugh than cry and although it hurts I can’t help but laugh.

I don’t know why I was so positive in the game, I don’t know why Arteta even bothers to rest his key players for the Europa League if they are not even going to thrive off the rest and perform well in the Premier League.

We know how talented our team is and we know how talented some individuals are but where is it going wrong? I tell you where, the team are no longer gelling, the team do not seem to want to play together any more. It is becoming even clearer that Arteta and his tactics have been found out, and the intense, excellent game plan he had in place just is no longer apparent and it didn’t take that long did it.

We know we can’t win them all, but with the squad we have it shouldn’t be where it is at with our boys losing and failing to score, and becoming even more inconsistent week in week out. Games we should be winning we are losing, and it is becoming even more frustrating to watch.

Arteta has clearly got some serious, very serious, work to do with this talented squad, so in some ways we thank god for the international break, we take a break out we recuperate and then we go again in a couple of weeks’ time – hopefully better than we have done in these past few weeks. Gooners?

Shenel Osman