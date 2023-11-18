Opinion: Arsenal are just one world-class striker away from dominating the League

Are Arsenal less dangerous in attack this season?

Arsenal started off the Premier League season in style, staying undefeated until our loss against Newcastle United and although we’ve had a great start to the season, currently sitting third on the table, behind Manchester City on top and equal points with Liverpool in 2nd, there seems to be a lack of danger when going forward that last season, didn’t seem to be a problem, but is that a bad thing?

In my opinion and my short answer, yes and no. Yes our attacking system this season doesn’t feel as dangerous when going forward and we haven’t been as clinical as we were for the most of last season, but having said that, our defence looks more solid than ever and it makes me think that Arteta may have switched up his plans a bit and focussed on a more solid backline and midfield then focussing on our attack.

Also, with Gabriel Jesus having so many injury troubles again this season, it’s left our attack a bit all over the place and the consistent front three of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli that we all got so used to seeing last season, haven’t really been able to play together and without that consistency and constant game time together, it’s left our attack looking a bit lost and not as dominant as Arsenal fans would have hoped.

But saying that, we’re conceding less goals and keeping more clean sheets. Our defence and midfield have looked solid and bringing in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jorginho has really added a lot of depth and strength when out of possession. Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and White has become a consistent and solid backline also, and with that consistency comes clean sheets and has made the keepers job much easier.

Should Arsenal fans be worried that we’re not scoring as many goals as last season? Maybe, but with all the injury concerns, I think it’s something that’s unfortunately unavoidable until we buy another striker. Obviously Nketiah can and does a great job and so has Trossard since joining the club, but Arsenal deserve a top class, experienced striker and we have that in Jesus but with all the injuries, it does leave us a bit open and less dangerous in attack.

Hopefully we get Jesus back to his best and at full fitness, but Arteta and his recruitment staff should be looking to bring someone in as soon as possible. As long as our defence stays solid, I don’t think our attacking will become a problem, but it is clear that if we had a consistent world class striker we would probably be dominating the league.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…