Arsenal are likely to battle fiercest rivals Tottenham for midfield target

(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Arsenal are continuing their search for midfield reinforcements this summer and have identified Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard as a serious target. However, according to The Standard, the Gunners could face stiff competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have now entered the race for the Danish international.

The north London club are exploring new midfield options as uncertainty grows around the future of Thomas Partey. Talks over a new deal have broken down, with both sides unable to reach an agreement. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the departure of Thomas Partey yesterday.

In light of this, Arsenal are assessing several profiles, and Nørgaard is high on the list. Yet Spurs’ recent move could spark a transfer battle between the two fierce rivals.

Spurs push for reunion, Arsenal weigh depth

Tottenham’s new manager Thomas Frank, who worked with Nørgaard at Brentford, is said to be pushing for a reunion. The Dane is highly regarded by his former boss, who sees him as a perfect addition to reinforce Spurs’ midfield.

Arsenal have already completed one midfield signing this summer, with Martin Zubimendi joining the squad. However, with Jorginho ageing and Partey potentially departing, there is a growing sense that another central option will be required.

With Partey’s imminent exit confirmed, the Gunners are expected to act swiftly, and that could bring them into direct conflict with their local rivals.

Christian Norgaard
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Nørgaard’s profile divides opinion

Nørgaard is coming off what many consider his best season at Brentford. He contributed six goals and four assists while remaining a key defensive presence, known for his strength, positional awareness and box-to-box energy.

From a tactical standpoint, his profile fits well into Mikel Arteta’s system. The concern, however, is his age. Now over 30, some within the fanbase may be hesitant about the move, fearing a repeat of previous short-term solutions.

That said, the signing of Jorginho in 2023 was initially questioned, but proved to be a shrewd move. If Nørgaard can bring similar impact in a supporting role, the decision could again pay off.

Surely Arsenal’s got to be a far more interesting prospect than Tottenham? Even with Norgaard’s old Brentford Manager now in the driving seat there?

Thoughts Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

  1. Oh the other article on this same site claimed Arsenal and brentford already shake hands over a deal. Now spurs and gunners are battling over a deal. Wat to believe Lol.

    Reply

