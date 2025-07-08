Arsenal are looking for creative ways to finance a deal for Premier League forward

Arsenal are creatively exploring ways to finance a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The Gunners are in active talks with the 27-year-old as they look to accelerate a deal to bring him to the club this summer. Some reports have indicated a willingness from the player to join the club, which will come as a boost to their hopes of landing the versatile forward. As a result, personal terms are not expected to be a problem, but the same cannot be said for club-to-club negotiations. The forward has a £68 million release clause, but Arsenal are reportedly looking to negotiate favourable terms for his acquisition.

Arsenal propose staggered deal structure for Eze

As reported by The Independent by Miguel Delaney, Arsenal are working on a payment structure that will help facilitate a move without the need for a “substantial sale” this summer. The Gunners are expected to welcome other arrivals in addition to Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the coming days and weeks. These arrivals include the signing of a top-class number nine as well as a wide player. With this in mind, the signings will be funded partially by outgoings in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

With regards to a deal for Eze, however, the Gunners are searching for creative ways to finance a move without sacrificing a player in return. Arsenal are aiming for a structure that would be paid in three instalments amounting to his £60 million release clause, plus a further £8 million in add-ons.

Player prioritises Arsenal despite Liverpool interest

The player is under contract until 2027 and is reportedly prioritising a move to his boyhood club, Arsenal. This is despite longstanding interest from Liverpool, although it is important to note that a concrete approach has not been made by the Reds. The Gunners are also yet to make a formal approach, as talks have only been held with his entourage so far.

As things continue to progress on that front, Just Arsenal will keep you updated. In the meantime, what other creative ways could the Gunners utilise to finance a move? A player-plus-cash bid? An audacious loan with an obligation to buy?

Contributions are much appreciated in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…