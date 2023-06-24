Arsenal are looking for supporter participation for Arsenal Women Matchday Forum by Michelle

Arsenal Women have announced the introduction of the Arsenal Women Matchday Forum, a dedicated platform aimed at enhancing the match day experience for fans. The club has been working closely with the Arsenal Women Supporters Club in recent years and witnessed the emergence of auxiliary groups like Red and White and AWFC Home and Away during the previous season. These groups have strived to foster a sense of community and improve the match day experience.

Despite the existence of the Fans Forum and the Arsenal Advisory Board, the club recognized the need for a specific forum catering to Arsenal Women, focusing on ticketing, membership, and match day engagement. Last season, attendances soared, with every game at Meadow Park being sold out. Additionally, the women’s team attracted over 40,000 supporters for WSL matches against Spurs (Sept 22), Manchester United (Nov 22), and Chelsea (Jan 23) at Emirates Stadium last season. The North London derby against Spurs set a new WSL attendance record of 47,347. Arsenal Women also sold out the Emirates for the UWCL semi-final against Wolfsburg on May Bank Holiday – setting a new UK attendance record for a Women’s Champions League match.

Arsenal.com issued a statement saying: “The Arsenal Women Matchday Forum will provide supporters with an opportunity to discuss issues such as ticketing, pricing, matchday experience, access and community projects. Arsenal representatives from a range of departments will participate in the forum, which we believe will become an important part of our interaction with supporters each season.”

The club have also asked for fans to express their interest in forming part of the forum if they wish. “If you would like to participate in the forum, we would love to hear from you. To apply, please fill out this form by 5pm on 6 July and tell us about your journey as an Arsenal Women supporter. Once the deadline has passed, we will select a group of representatives with the aim of establishing a forum which reflects the diverse community that supports Arsenal Women every week.”

“We have received unbelievable backing from our supporters over many seasons and even more so in recent times,” said Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley. “With confirmed plans to play five WSL matches at Emirates Stadium this season alongside matches at Meadow Park, it’s crucial that we continue to work closely with our valued supporters to ensure that we are able to deliver the best possible experience for all. The Arsenal Women Matchday Forum will provide our supporters with a space in which to ask questions, raise issues and work with us as we continue to move forward together.”

